State Human Rights Commission demands resolution; stakeholder depts accused of shirking duty

The Lokhandwala lake in Andheri covered in garbage. Pic/Satej Shinde

Debris dumping in Lokhandwala lake: State Human Rights Commission summons chief secretary

Taking serious note of the article published earlier this year by mid-day titled ‘Forest dept silent on fate of Lokhandwala lake’, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has summoned the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra Sujata Saunik over the unresolved issue. Criticising the authorities, the commission stated in its order: “It is evident that the stakeholder departments are evading their responsibilities, resulting in the issue remaining unresolved to date. In light of this, we believe the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra should thoroughly examine the matter.”

In its order, the commission criticised the authorities for passing the responsibility among themselves, stating, “The stakeholder departments are shrugging off their responsibilities. The issue remains unresolved, and the Chief Secretary must examine it.”

Key developments

On November 14, the SHRC took up the matter involving multiple stakeholders, including the principal secretaries of the environment and forest departments, the chairperson of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA), the municipal commissioner, and other officials. During the proceedings, affidavits from various departments were reviewed, revealing conflicting claims about who is responsible for the lake’s upkeep.

A meeting about the lake was held on December 10 at the suburban collector’s office, involving officials from the Mangrove Cell, MHADA, and the municipal corporation. Earlier, on December 4, the revenue and forest department had also written to the suburban collector, requesting a review report on the lake.

Passing the buck

Documents submitted during the proceedings exposed a blame game between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and MHADA. The BMC claimed it could not maintain the lake because it lies on government land and has not been handed over by MHADA after beautification works.

A 2016 letter from the suburban collector to a local MLA, which resurfaced in August 2024, further complicated the matter. The BMC responded in September, asserting it could not undertake any work without MHADA’s handover.

The SHRC noted, “A peculiar situation has arisen where departments are evading their duties. The chief secretary must take charge and resolve this issue.”

Next steps

The chief secretary has been directed to appear before the SHRC on February 5, 2025, and submit a detailed response with relevant documents. Failure to do so could result in legal action.

Saunik was unavailable for comment by press time.

Dec 10

Day meeting was held between different stakeholders