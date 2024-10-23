Breaking News
Decide on protection to petitioner against freebie schemes of govt: Bombay HC to Nagpur top cop

Decide on protection to petitioner against freebie schemes of govt: Bombay HC to Nagpur top cop

Updated on: 23 October,2024 02:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The bench directed the Nagpur police commissioner to decide on the applications filed by social activist Anil Wadapalliwar, seeking police protection expeditiously

Representational Image

Representational Image

Decide on protection to petitioner against freebie schemes of govt: Bombay HC to Nagpur top cop
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has directed the city police commissioner to decide on protection to an activist who filed a petition against Maharashtra government's "unregulated freebie" schemes, including the Ladki Bahin Yojana, reported news agency PTI.


A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Abhay Mantri on Tuesday said it was the duty of the state to protect the life and liberty of every citizen, reported PTI.


The bench directed the Nagpur police commissioner to decide on the applications filed by social activist Anil Wadapalliwar, seeking police protection expeditiously, reported PTI.


Wadapalliwar had filed a public interest litigation against distribution of freebies by the state government.

The PIL sought that the HC declare as illegal the distribution of state largesse in nature of "unrestricted freebies and unregulated and irrational doles" to a particular section of the public at large, reported PTI.

Such freebie schemes were a derogation of fundamental rights and cast a heavy burden on the state exchequer which in furtherance enhances financial burden on genuine taxpayers, it claimed, reported PTI.

Wadapalliwar in his application claimed that ever since he filed the PIL, he has been receiving wrath from various sections of the society, reported PTI.

Even in political rallies and speeches, references are made against him, he claimed, adding the petitioner and was now scared about the safety of his life and liberty, including his family.

Wadapalliwar said he had filed two applications before the police seeking protection, but no decision was taken on the same, reported PTI.

The high court said the Commissioner of Police ought to have considered the application assiduously and taken a decision as permissible under law.

"There can be no dispute that it is the duty of the State to see safety and protect the life and liberty of every individual, i.e. of every citizen of the country. Article 21 of the Constitution of India has recognized the said protection as a fundamental right," the HC said, reported PTI.

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' is a flagship programme of the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, under which eligible women are given Rs 1,500 assistance per month.

(With inputs from PTI)

