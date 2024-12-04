Breaking News
Delayed fliers at Delhi airport can now wait at special enclosures

Updated on: 04 December,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Waiting enclosures that can accommodate up to 120 passengers put in place to streamline re-entry process

Earlier, it would take nearly two hours for passengers to re-enter the terminal after being deboarded. Representation pic

To tackle operational challenges during dense fog, New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has begun work on enclosures near boarding gates to accommodate passengers facing delays of over three hours. Each enclosure can hold up to 120 passengers during extended wait times caused by adverse weather conditions.


“These enclosures are designed to streamline passenger re-entry processes into the security area. Passengers awaiting delayed flights can undergo screening by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) within these enclosures. This eliminates the need for a full security combing process, which previously consumed nearly two hours when passengers were deboarded due to a delay and had to re-enter the terminal,” said an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official.


A CISF officer added that the new arrangement is expected to reduce the logistical burden on airport staff and passengers alike, while maintaining strict security protocols during delays due to fog. A senior official from IGI airport confirmed that the initiative will help reduce the security combing time without compromising security. “By addressing re-screening bottlenecks, we aim to enhance the overall travel experience during foggy weather,” the official said.


According to a senior Ministry of Civil Aviation analyst, apart from Mumbai airport, Delhi airport handles one of the highest passenger volumes in the country with three operating terminals. “Fog-related delays have historically caused significant congestion and frustration among travellers. The introduction of enclosures is anticipated to alleviate some of these challenges, offering a smoother and more efficient process for passengers during weather-induced disruptions,” the analyst said.

“In contrast to weather conditions in Mumbai, Delhi airport faces fog-induced delays and cancellations leading to a decision to make these enclosures. Delhi being the national capital and having routes connecting most of the major metropolitan cities along with many tire-2/3 airports, this initiative will surely help reduce the burden on the security staff as well as streamline the passenger re-boarding process,” the analyst added.

