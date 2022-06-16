Breaking News
Demand helmets from dealers while buying two-wheelers: Mumbai Traffic Police

Updated on: 16 June,2022 03:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As per the statement, section 138 (4) (f) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules mandates manufacturers to provide helmets to buyers at the time of purchase of two-wheelers

Pillion rider wearing helmet at Maharashtra Nagar junction, Mankhurd. Pic/Satej Shinde


The Mumbai Traffic Police have appealed to people to demand helmets from dealers while purchasing two-wheelers, a press statement stated.

Additional commissioner of police (traffic) Mahesh Patil issued a statement reminding two-wheeler manufacturers to provide the protective gear with vehicles.




As per the statement, section 138 (4) (f) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules mandates manufacturers to provide helmets to buyers at the time of purchase of two-wheelers.


