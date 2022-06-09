Mumbai traffic police begins crackdown on helmetless pillion riders from today

The Mumbai Traffic Police on May 25 issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders. Traffic cops had given 15 days to all motorists to start wearing helmets after which riders, as well as pillion riders, will be fined for not wearing helmets henceforth.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey too urged Mumbaikars to follow the rule regarding helmets and warned of strict action against violators.

The Motor Vehicles Act, which was amended in 2019, introduced a provision mandating the wearing of helmets by all pillion riders above the age of four years. However, the rule is hardly followed in most parts of the country.