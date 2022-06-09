Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead, 19 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra
9 per cent of Mumbai's Covid-19 cases in past 24 days reported among children
Mumbai’s new Covid-19 cases inch towards 2,000
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 4 scrap godowns in Mankhurd
Satyendar Jain's custodial remand extended for 5 days in PMLA case
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai traffic police begins crackdown on helmetless pillion riders from today

Mumbai traffic police begins crackdown on helmetless pillion riders from today

Updated on: 09 June,2022 02:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Mumbai Traffic Police on May 25 issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders

Mumbai traffic police begins crackdown on helmetless pillion riders from today

Pillion riders were seen without helmet at Mahatma Gandhi road. Pic/Satej Shinde


With effect from Thursday, strict action will be taken against pillion riders for helmetless travel in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Traffic Police on May 25 issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders. Traffic cops had given 15 days to all motorists to start wearing helmets after which riders, as well as pillion riders, will be fined for not wearing helmets henceforth.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey too urged Mumbaikars to follow the rule regarding helmets and warned of strict action against violators.

The Motor Vehicles Act, which was amended in 2019, introduced a provision mandating the wearing of helmets by all pillion riders above the age of four years. However, the rule is hardly followed in most parts of the country. 





Show full article

mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK