Mumbai: Traffic Police makes helmet compulsory for pillion riders, gives 15 days' deadline

Updated on: 26 May,2022 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble , Shirish Vaktania | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com , mailbag@mid-day.com

According to notification, violation of the mandatory helmet rule would attract a fine of Rs 500 or suspension of the license for three months

Police constables riding without helmets, in Sion. File pic


Mumbaikars have 15 days to get themselves a helmet, as the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) have decided to crack down on those spotted without one, including pillion riders. They released a notification on Wednesday, stating that violators would have to pay a fine of Rs 500 or the licence of the riders would be suspended if they are found without a helmet.

This is the latest decision among several measures taken by the Commissioner of Police (CP) Sanjay Pandey since he took charge of the office in March. Previously, he ordered penal action against people riding and driving on the wrong side of the road. According to Wednesday’s notification, violation of the mandatory helmet rule would attract a fine of Rs 500 or suspension of the licence for three months.




Leena Wadkar, a rider, says it is hard to manage multiple bags and helmets, too
