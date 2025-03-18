Facility, approved in 2019, has faced setbacks over infra nods but is now close to opening

The electrical incinerator facility at Deonar awaits a PNG connection

Deonar animal cemetery nears completion, awaits gas connection

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) second animal cemetery at Deonar is set to open soon. The construction is nearly complete, with only the piped natural gas (PNG) connection pending. The civic body established its first animal cemetery in Malad in 2023, offering free cremation services. So far, 2275 animals have been cremated at this gas-based facility, including 123 pet dogs, 1127 stray dogs, 969 cats, and 47 other animals and birds.

“The Deonar cemetery is in its final stage. We are waiting for the PNG connection. Once we receive it, we can begin operations,” said a BMC official.

Dr K L Pathan, head of the civic Veterinary Health Department, confirmed the update. “The cemetery work is almost complete. We are just awaiting the gas connection,” Dr Pathan said.

According to BMC sources, obtaining the gas connection has been a challenge since there is no gas point nearby. Mahanagar Gas Limited had to secure multiple permissions before laying a new gas line, which has been the main hurdle for the project.

The BMC approved the cemetery proposal in 2019, but actual work began in 2021. The project was initially expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The cemetery spans 300 square metres.

“Citizens must provide identity proof such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, or ration card, along with address proof, a passport, and other documents. Additionally, pet dogs must be registered with the BMC and have a valid license,” a BMC official said.

Faiyaz Alam Sheikh, a Govandi resident, said, “There is no facility for animal cremation in the eastern suburbs. This will be helpful, but the BMC should ensure it remains environmentally friendly.”

Abodh Aras, chief executive officer of dog welfare group WSD, welcomed the initiative. “This cemetery is much needed in the eastern suburbs. The BMC already has one in Malad and another in Parel. This facility will benefit people in this area,” he said.