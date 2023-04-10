Breaking News
Depending on SC order, Maha civic polls could take place by Oct-Nov, claims BJP minister

Updated on: 10 April,2023 10:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

The SC will begin its one-and-half month long recess on May 9, Patil, a former state Bharatiya Janata Party chief, said

Depending on SC order, Maha civic polls could take place by Oct-Nov, claims BJP minister

Maharashtra Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrakant Patil on Monday said he believed civic polls in the state would be held in October-November if the Supreme Court gives it order on reservation for Other Backward Classes as well as ward delimitation by May.


Speaking to reporters, Patil said if the decisions on these matters come by May, then delimitation and other aspects can be carried out by the Election Commission during the monsoons, when it would not be feasible to hold polls, and the civic elections can take place by October-November.



The SC will begin its one-and-half month long recess on May 9, Patil, a former state Bharatiya Janata Party chief, said.


Civic polls in Mumbai, Pune, Kalyan Dombivali, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Vasai-Virar, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, and Navi Mumbai are due since early 2022 but were not held because of the coronavirus pandemic.

These municipal corporations are currently under administrators.

