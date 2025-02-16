Develop sports hub on 50 acres of open space along Mumbai Coastal Road: Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha proposes plan to CM, says it aligns with PM’s Khelo India initiative; In his letter written to the chief minister, Lodha, Maharashtra's minister of skill, empowerment, entrepreneurship and innovation, has proposed the transformation of 200 acres of open space around coastal land for promoting sports activities

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, state cabinet minister. File pic/Aul Kamble

BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha has requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to use 50 acres of open space along the Coastal Road to create a modern sports centre, an initiative aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Khelo India vision, which aims to promote sports activities and promote physical activity among the youth.

In his letter written to the chief minister, Lodha, Maharashtra's minister of skill, empowerment, entrepreneurship and innovation, has proposed the transformation of 200 acres of open space around coastal land for promoting sports activities and creating gardens for environmental purposes. “Of the total 200 acres, 50 acres can be used for creating sports hubs that will promote football, cricket, running and other athletic purposes. While the remaining 150 acres can be used for the creation of gardens and plantation of trees for the environment,” Lodha’s letter mentioned.

mid-day is in possession of the minister’s letter dated February 16, which further reads that as a local MLA of the Malabar Hill Assembly constituency and a Mumbaikar, the utilisation of these open spaces for sport, garden and environmental purposes would align with the PM’s concept of ‘Khelo India’.

In 2017-18, under the leadership of Modi, the Khelo India concept was launched with the aim of creating sustainable physical and social infrastructure to make sports an integral part of daily life and inspire the youth to embrace fitness.

According to the reports and government plans, around 200 acres of reclaimed land along the Coastal Road is said to be Mumbai’s biggest open space and plans are afoot to transform a portion of it into a garden.

The BMC had plans to develop 70 hectares of open land that was reclaimed to construct roads. The area is divided into three parts, the landside, the sea promenade and the narrow space between the north and south lanes. As per the plans, the civic body divided the precincts into three parts–Green Shore, Nature Cove and Park Line from Marine Drive to Worli. The Green Shore is from Priyadarshini Park to Breach Candy Hospital. The second section is from the hospital to Lotus Jetty and the third extends from Love Grove nullah to the Coast Guard office at Worli.

