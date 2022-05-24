Devendra Fadnavis slams Maharashtra government for failing to reduce excise duty on fuel

The former chief minister was speaking at a state-level meeting of BJP leaders and officials. In an attempt to control retail inflation, the Union government had reduced excise duty, resulting in a drop in retail petrol price by Rs 9.50 per litre and Rs 7 per litre in case of diesel

Devendra Fadnavis. File Photo

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday accused the state government of not bringing down fuel prices from its end and claimed that while the state charges Rs 30 as excise duty on a litre of petrol, the Centre imposes Rs 19.

The former chief minister was speaking at a state-level meeting of BJP leaders and officials here.

In an attempt to control retail inflation, the Union government had reduced excise duty, resulting in a drop in retail petrol price by Rs 9.50 per litre and Rs 7 per litre in case of diesel.

