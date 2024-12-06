Soon after taking the oath of office as Chief Minister, Fadnavis approved Rs5 lakh in financial help for a bone marrow transplant patient

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis takes office after taking oath x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assumed office after taking oath as the Chief Minister for the third time on Thursday, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also in attendance on the occasion while Fadnavis was taking over the ministry.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took charge of the ministry today evening after the swearing-in ceremony. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present on this occasion," wrote CMO Maharashtra in a social media post on X.

Soon after taking the oath of office as Chief Minister, Fadnavis approved Rs 5 lakh in financial help for a bone marrow transplant patient.

As per CM's Office, assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund was sanctioned to Chandrkant Shankar Kurhade, a Pune resident, ANI reported.

The newly sworn-in CM also instructed the administration to speed up work processes and function with renewed vigour. He highlighted the importance of working quickly in order to meet public expectations.

Fadnavis requested officials to increase efforts, look deeper into challenges, and prioritise sustainable development when making critical decisions.

The official X handle of CMO posted, "Before the first cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after taking oath as Chief Minister, the Chief Minister signed the file of Chief Minister's Assistance Fund for the first time. He has instructed on the file to give assistance of five lakhs to Chandrakant Shankar Kurhade, a patient from Pune, from the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund."

Earlier in the day, CM Fadnavia paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas saying, "Everyone knows that our country is progressing rapidly...The most beautiful thing is the Constitution of India. Babasaheb's study was in all subjects and it can be seen in the constitution...We can never repay Babasaheb. Whatever we do, we will do according to the constitution."

Devendra Fadnavis was re-elected as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, leading the Mahayuti government. The Maharashtra government's oath ceremony took place at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar were sworn in as his deputies, ANI reported.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath to Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar at the ceremony at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Notably, Fadnavis served as Maharashtra Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019 and as Deputy Chief Minister under the current Mahayuti government.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and a number of other significant officials.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with others were also in attendance at the event, ANI reported.

The Maharashtra elections 2024 saw a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, winning 230 assembly seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which rose as the single-largest party winning 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)