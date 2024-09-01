An Akasa Air spokesperson said, “We will submit a response as per the protocol.”

Akasa Air has one week to respond to the notice. Pic/Getty Images

Akasa Air has been issued a showcause notice by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over regulatory breaches identified during a recent review of flight operations. The aviation watchdog has also issued an enhanced surveillance notice to Spicejet over lapses.

Akasa Air has one week to provide an explanation, a DGCA official said. “On the basis of spot audits, we found some discrepancies in the practical training sessions for crew [members]. The sessions were being simulated and completed without mandated approvals regarding adequacy of training standards,” the Indian aviation regulatory body said in a statement. An Akasa Air spokesperson said, “We will submit a response as per the protocol.”

SpiceJet, on the other hand, is in the dock over “deficiencies” observed by the DGCA. According to reports, SpiceJet had to cancel multiple flights from Dubai because the airline had not paid certain fees. That was reportedly the second such disruption this month. Acting on these reports, earlier this month, the aviation regulator conducted a special audit that revealed certain deficiencies.

“As a result of these deficiencies, the airline has once again [following similar action in 2023], with immediate effect, been placed under enhanced surveillance,” said the authority. An official explained: “This means the airline will face increased spot checks and/or night-time audits with a view to ensure operational safety.” A SpiceJet spokesperson attributed the cancellations of flights from Dubai to “operational issues”. All scheduled flights from Dubai are now operating as planned, the company said.