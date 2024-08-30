From September 3, passengers will not be able to book with Vistara for travel on or after November 12

Vistara’s merger with Air India will be complete on November 11, when it is scheduled to operate its last flight. File pic

Listen to this article Vistara to operate its last flight on November 11 x 00:00

With the Vistara-Air India merger in its final lap, Vistara will operate its last flight on November 11, 2024. Thereafter all Vistara aircraft will be operated by Air India and bookings for the routes operated by these aircraft will be redirected to Air India’s website. The cabin crew members of Vistara have expressed excitement at the merger with a tinge of sadness as after November 11, they will no longer be representing the airline they were once a part of.

From September 3, 2024, passengers will no longer be able to make bookings with Vistara for travel on or after November 12, 2024. Vistara will continue to operate flights as usual till November 11, 2024, the day when its last scheduled flight will operate. Thus bookings on Vistara flights for travel till November 11 have to be done on or before September 3.

Vinod Kannan, chief executive officer, Vistara, said, “We are immensely grateful to all our customers for their support and patronage over the last 10 years. As we progress further in our growth journey, we want to emphasise that this merger is about offering them more choice with a larger fleet and a wider network, while elevating the overall travel experience. Vistara and Air India are committed to ensuring that this transition is smooth and hassle-free. We are excited about this new phase in our journey and look forward to welcoming our customers again soon—as Air India.”

Seamless, hassle-free transition

“As the merger process moves ahead, regular updates will be shared with customers on the websites and social media channels of Vistara and Air India, and via e-mail. This includes information on web check-in, lounge access, ancillary services, and all other possible touchpoints. All efforts will be made by the dedicated teams across both airlines to ensure a seamless transition,” said Vistara in a statement.

Singapore Airlines said on August 30 that it has received Indian government approval for foreign direct investment, clearing a significant hurdle in the merger of Vistara, its 49 per cent-owned joint venture with Tata-owned Air India. Singapore's flagship carrier announced a plan to merge the decade-old Vistara and Tata-owned Air India in November 2022, in a bid to create a dominant full-service airline in the domestic and international markets.

Excited but sad

A Vistara crew member, expressing the emotions shared by many, on condition of anonymity said, “I have been a part of the organisation for years and it is sad that I will not be able to represent it, at least by the name of Vistara, after November 11. I have seen the airline on its ups and downs but when this news came out, we all felt sad.”

Another cabin crew member said, “Yes, we protested, we worked. But now, we will not be representing the same brand in a few months. Uniforms will be changed from purple/violet to red. We will really miss the times we spent at Vistara.” A pilot expressing his emotions said, “Flying is my passion and profession. I choose to fly with Vistara. Now things will not be the same for us. New sectors, new people around. It takes all of us out of our comfort zone but now we will have to make up our mind. The cat is out of the box and the announcement has been made.”