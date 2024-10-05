Breaking News
Two weeks on, just 43,000 cars use the Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: After 3-year wait, you can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat
Mumbai local train update: New suburban railway timetables aim to ease congestion and expand services
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge footpath work begins
Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 36 cr to resurface Eastern Express Highway
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas Central Railway to run Special trains between Mumbai Pune Nashik and Nagpur check details

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: Central Railway to run Special trains between Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, check details

Updated on: 05 October,2024 09:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Central Railway said that the bookings for special trains will be opening on October 7

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: Central Railway to run Special trains between Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, check details

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: Central Railway to run Special trains between Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, check details
x
00:00

The Central Railway on Saturday said that it will run special trains between Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur for Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas 2024.


In an official statement, the Central Railway said that it will also run special trains between Nagpur-Bhusaval-Nashik Road to clear the extra rush of passengers during Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas.


The details are as follows:


1)   LTT-Nagpur Unreserved Special 

01017 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai on 11.10.2024 at 14.00 hrs and arrive Nagpur at 05.00 hrs next day.
Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Chandur, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, Sindi and Ajni.
Composition for 01017: 18 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans 

2)   Nagpur- LTT Special

01018 Special will leave Nagpur on 13.10.2024 at 00.20 hrs and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai at 19.00 hrs same day.
Composition for 01018: 8 Sleeper class (4 Reserved & 4 Unreserved), 4 Second Seating Chair Car, 1 Generator Car and 1 Luggage cum Guard’s brake van 

3)   Nagpur- LTT Special

01218 Special will leave Nagpur on 12.10.2024 at 22.05 hrs and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai at 14.35 hrs next day.
Composition for 01218: 10  Sleeper class( 5 Reserved & 5 Unreserved) and 9 General Second Class including 1 Luggage cum Guard’s brake van 
Halts for 01018 & 01218  : Sindi, Sevagram(only for 01218), Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan and Thane.

4)   Nagpur- Pune Unreserved Special

01215 Special will leave Nagpur on 12.10.2024 at 23.00 hrs and arrive Pune at 20.00 hrs next day.
Composition for 01215: 18 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans 

5)   Pune – Nagpur Superfast Special

01216 Special will leave Pune on 11.10.2024 at 16.00 hrs and arrive Nagpur at 06.45 hrs next day.
Composition for 01216: 8 Sleeper class (4 Reserved & 4 Unreserved), 4 Second Seating Chair Car, 1 Generator Car and 1 Luggage cum Guard’s brake van 
Halts for 01215 & 01216  : Ajni(only for 01216), Sindi, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmadnagar and Daund Chord Line

6)   Bhusaval – Nagpur – Nashik Road MEMU   Special

01213 MEMU Special will leave Bhusaval on 12.10.2024 at 04.25 hrs and arrive Nagpur at 12.00 hrs same day.
01214 MEMU Special will leave Nagpur on 12.10.2024 at 23.40 hrs and arrive Nashik Road at 14.10 hrs next day.
Composition : 12 Car MEMU
Halts for 01213 Malkapur, Nandura, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Chandur, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, Sevagram, Sindi and Ajni
Halts for 01214: Sindi, Sevagram, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon and Manmad

While sharing the details for reservations of special trains, the Central Railway said that the bookings for special trains 01216, 01018 and 01218 on special charges will open on 07.10.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on the official railways website.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

central railway mumbai trains mumbai news mumbai transport pune news nashik nagpur maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK