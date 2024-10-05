The Central Railway said that the bookings for special trains will be opening on October 7

The Central Railway on Saturday said that it will run special trains between Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur for Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas 2024.

In an official statement, the Central Railway said that it will also run special trains between Nagpur-Bhusaval-Nashik Road to clear the extra rush of passengers during Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas.

The details are as follows:

1) LTT-Nagpur Unreserved Special

01017 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai on 11.10.2024 at 14.00 hrs and arrive Nagpur at 05.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Chandur, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, Sindi and Ajni.

Composition for 01017: 18 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans

2) Nagpur- LTT Special

01018 Special will leave Nagpur on 13.10.2024 at 00.20 hrs and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai at 19.00 hrs same day.

Composition for 01018: 8 Sleeper class (4 Reserved & 4 Unreserved), 4 Second Seating Chair Car, 1 Generator Car and 1 Luggage cum Guard’s brake van

3) Nagpur- LTT Special

01218 Special will leave Nagpur on 12.10.2024 at 22.05 hrs and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai at 14.35 hrs next day.

Composition for 01218: 10 Sleeper class( 5 Reserved & 5 Unreserved) and 9 General Second Class including 1 Luggage cum Guard’s brake van

Halts for 01018 & 01218 : Sindi, Sevagram(only for 01218), Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan and Thane.

4) Nagpur- Pune Unreserved Special

01215 Special will leave Nagpur on 12.10.2024 at 23.00 hrs and arrive Pune at 20.00 hrs next day.

Composition for 01215: 18 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans

5) Pune – Nagpur Superfast Special

01216 Special will leave Pune on 11.10.2024 at 16.00 hrs and arrive Nagpur at 06.45 hrs next day.

Composition for 01216: 8 Sleeper class (4 Reserved & 4 Unreserved), 4 Second Seating Chair Car, 1 Generator Car and 1 Luggage cum Guard’s brake van

Halts for 01215 & 01216 : Ajni(only for 01216), Sindi, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmadnagar and Daund Chord Line

6) Bhusaval – Nagpur – Nashik Road MEMU Special

01213 MEMU Special will leave Bhusaval on 12.10.2024 at 04.25 hrs and arrive Nagpur at 12.00 hrs same day.

01214 MEMU Special will leave Nagpur on 12.10.2024 at 23.40 hrs and arrive Nashik Road at 14.10 hrs next day.

Composition : 12 Car MEMU

Halts for 01213 Malkapur, Nandura, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Chandur, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, Sevagram, Sindi and Ajni

Halts for 01214: Sindi, Sevagram, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon and Manmad

While sharing the details for reservations of special trains, the Central Railway said that the bookings for special trains 01216, 01018 and 01218 on special charges will open on 07.10.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on the official railways website.