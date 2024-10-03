The 01105 Weekly Special train will depart CSMT Mumbai at 12.30 am every Saturday from October 19 to November 9 and arrive Latur at 11.40 am on the same day

Representational pic

Listen to this article Central Railway issues revised schedule of CSMT Mumbai-Latur weekly special trains for Diwali x 00:00

The Central Railway on Wednesday, October 2, issued revised dates for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai-Latur Weekly Special Train services for Diwali. The schedule of the CSMT-Latur Weekly Special trains is given below:

ADVERTISEMENT

The 01105 Weekly Special train will depart CSMT Mumbai at 12.30 am every Saturday from October 19 to November 9 and arrive Latur at 11.40 am on the same day (Four services).

The 01106 Weekly Special train will depart Latur at 4.30 pm on Saturdays from October 19 to November 9 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 4.10 am the next day (Four services).



The trains will halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Uruli, Daund, Bhigwan, Jeur, Kem, Kurduwadi, Barsi Town, Osmanabad and Harangul stations.

The bookings for all extended trips of special trains on special charges are already open at computerised reservation centres and on www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings of halts, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

Indian Railways is set to operate more than 519 special trains to facilitate smooth travel for passengers during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja from October 1 to November 30 this year.

WR to operate most number of festival special trains

According to Railway officials, special trains are operated every year during festivals, and this year, the number of trains has been significantly increased to accommodate the surge in travelers. Of the additional trains, Western Railway (WR) is running 1,382 trips with 86 festival special trains, which is the highest in the entire Indian Railways.

It is noteworthy that during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals, millions of passengers travel across the country. To provide them with a smooth and comfortable journey, Indian Railways has prepared to run more than 6000 special trains again this year. Over the next two months, these special trains will ensure passengers reach their destinations seamlessly. Last year in 2023, Indian Railways ran an impressive total of 4429 festival special trains, ensuring a comfortable travel experience for millions of passengers.

Every year, a large number of people from all over the country travel to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja. These festivals are not only of religious significance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but also provide an important opportunity to reunite with their families.

Due to the heavy rush of passengers during the festive season, most trains see their tickets go on the waiting list two to three months in advance. To address this, Indian Railways is once again operating special trains during the festival season this year.

This year, Western Railway has notified 86 special trains with more than 1,380 trips. Compared to last year, Western Railway has added 21 more trains with almost 270 additional trips to enhance service and meet the increased travel demand during the festive season. These trains are being run for destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, North India, West Bengal, North East, etc. 14 pairs of special trains are being run by Western Railway from Mumbai to various parts of the country.

Also, to cater to the huge demand of passengers from Surat/ Udhna, 8 pairs of originating special trains are being run while 20 pairs of trains are passing through Surat/ Udhna or Bhestan.