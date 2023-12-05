Dharavi redevelopment project: Uddhav Thackeray to lead Shiv Sena (UBT) march next week

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said that he would lead a march to the Mumbai office of Adani Group on Dec 16 against Dharavi project

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that he would lead a march to the Mumbai office of Adani Group on December 16 claiming that the government was apparently favouring the business conglomerate with the Dharavi redevelopment project, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, several suspicious decisions have been taken to favour Adani Group for the Dharavi redevelopment project. It also includes a TDR (Transferable Development Rights) sale clause which will benefit the Adani group significantly.

"To protect the interest of the residents of the Dharavi area, Shiv Sena will march to the Adani Group office on December 16. I will lead the rally on Saturday," Uddhav Thackeray told reporters, as per the PTI.

The Maharashtra government in July formally awarded the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment project to an Adani Group firm.

Uddhav Thackeray wondered whether the state government was trying to favour the Adani Group at the cost of residents of Dharavi, a sprawling slum colony.

"Enough information is available about the Dharavi redevelopment project which raises suspicion about whether the government is trying to benefit Adani at the cost of Dharavi residents, Uddhav Thackeray added.

Notably, Shiv Sena (UBT) ally Congress had last month organised a protest rally in Mumbai demanding the cancellation of the Dharavi redevelopment project contract alleging discrepancies in the issuance of the work order.

The project, which reportedly has a revenue potential of Rs 20,000 crore, involves rebuilding the Dharavi slum sprawl in central Mumbai, located near the BKC business district.

It was won by Adani Properties in November last year through a competitive bidding which also saw realty major DLF and Naman Developers competing.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday congratulated the BJP leaders after the party’s election victory in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Uddhav Thackeray while addressing his party workers at an award event on Sunday, said, "We saw the results of four states (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telengana). They (BJP) won and we congratulate them for their victory. This is called democracy, and we must appreciate other's wins. I also believe such elections should continue even in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and to save our democracy, let the people decide who will be the king of this kingdom."

(with PTI inputs)

