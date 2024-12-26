Locals in suburbs protesting against relocation of project-affected people say it’s ‘unfair planning’ they are opposed to

In July, Mulund residents protested against the Dharavi redevelopment project and relocation of project-affected persons. File pic

Why exactly is there opposition to the rehabilitation of project-affected persons (PAPs) from Dharavi in other neighbourhoods? Is it rooted in social stigma, with residents of areas like Mulund, Malad and Kurla hesitant about integrating people from Dharavi due to perceptions of slum life? Or are the concerns tied to the planning and execution of the rehabilitation process?

Background

In 2022, as part of the Dharavi cluster redevelopment project, Gautam Adani-led Adani Realty won the tender for the 259-hectare, R20,000-crore project to transform the hub into a “world-class township.” A special purpose vehicle (SPV), Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), was formed in collaboration with the state government’s Dharavi Redevelopment Project Authority under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).



More than 58 acres of salt pan land in Mulund have been freed up. Pic/SAYYED SAMEER ABEDI

As the project began, several issues arose. Structures built after 2000 were deemed ineligible for rehabilitation. Many feared losing their ecosystem or being uprooted, while those eligible welcomed the change. Those declared ineligible are being shifted to areas such as Kurla, Mulund, Deonar and Malad, as well as 255.9 acres of ecologically fragile salt pan land. This has led to citywide protests—not against the people of Dharavi, but over displacement, environmental hazards and potential additional strain on civic infrastructure elsewhere.

Kurla residents’ misgivings

In Kurla, the contention is over a 10.4-hectare piece of land previously used by a government-run milk dairy at Nehru Nagar. The land, strategically located along the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, LTT Kurla Terminus, Mumbai Metro Yellow Line 2B, and the Harbour Line, was lying unused for nearly a decade.

Initially earmarked by the MMRDA for infrastructure financing, the land was later designated for rehabilitating Dharavi slum dwellers. A Government Resolution (GR) issued on June 10, emphasised the public importance of the project, offering the land at a 25 per cent discount below the ready-reckoner rate.

mid-day has been reporting since February about the issue. Residents launched a citizen movement called ‘Lok Chalwal’ to reserve the plot for a garden and recreation ground, citing the need for greenery and open spaces in Kurla.

“We don’t have an issue with Dharavi residents. In fact, they don’t want to move here; they prefer in-situ rehabilitation. Our fight is to save the green plot,” said Kiran Pailwan, who is leading the protest. “There are 800–900 trees on the land. If this project proceeds, we’ll lose the green cover and face a 25–30 per cent rise in population,” he added.

Dharavi MLA Jyoti Gaikwad echoed these concerns. “This is not redevelopment for Dharavi residents but for the builder. Dharavi is 600 acres, yet 1,500 acres of prime land across Mumbai are being handed over. It’s a land grab. They want people of Dharavi to move to places like Deonar dumping ground where people are already ill due to bad environment,” she said.

Mulund protests

In Mulund East, several rehabilitation projects are stirring opposition. One involves allocating 64 acres of land near the old Octroi Naka, 46 acres at an old dumping ground, and 7,439 tenements near Kelkar College for PAPs across Mumbai. “We are not against Dharavi residents, but Mulund’s civic infrastructure cannot bear such a load,” said Sagar Devre, convenor of the protest.

“When we raised the issue during elections, we were accused of politicising the issue. So we sat quietly. But now that the elections are over, should we talk about the issue? The PAP project is being completed before our eyes. Our elected representatives have failed us. They are lying blatantly. On October 4, 2024, the government issued a GR. It confirmed that this Dharavi rehabilitation will take place on the sites of our salt pans in Mulund, Bhandup and Vikhroli. This GR is available on the government website. I just have one simple question for our lying elected representatives. Has the GR of 4 October 2024 been cancelled?” Devre questioned.

Resident activist Chetan Bordawekar added, “Mulund East, with 1.5 lakh residents, is already struggling with crumbling infrastructure. Adding 3.5 lakh more people will collapse it entirely.”

“Additional load of PAPs will choke our utility lines and will add to the load on public transport. We are struggling to understand why so much land is required outside of Dharavi to rehabilitate its residents. Both Dharavi residents and Mulund East residents are opposed to the relocation,” Bharat Soni, secretary, Hillside Residents' Welfare Association (HIRWA) said.

Malad ‘fight’

In Malad, fisherfolk and locals from Aksa and Bhati villages are resisting the relocation of Dharavi residents to their lands. A November 7 survey by state officials was met with strong opposition, requiring police intervention. Local MLA Aslam Shaikh said, “This move disrupts the fabric of both Malad and Dharavi. Dharavi residents should be resettled where they belong.” “I stand with my community and have been strongly opposing any project that undermines their rights. I challenge BJP leader Ashish Shelar to allow Dharavi residents to settle in Bandra,” Shaikh added.

The area has been traditionally populated by the fishermen’s community with local groups such as Bhati Fishermen Sarvodaya Society, Aadivasi Ekata Samajik Sanstha, and Madh Fishermen Society officially writing to the government expressing their reservations. “The fight is not against Dharavi or slums, but the shifting of outside residents in such large numbers will strain the existing infrastructure and even destabilise the locals who have been living here for ages,” a local fisherman said.

Deonar situation

The Deonar dumping ground, spanning 124.3 acres, is also earmarked for housing eligible and ineligible Dharavi residents. The land will be given to eligible and ineligible residents of Dharavi at a possession rate of 25 per cent of the prevailing market rate. However, this area contains nearly 80 lakh metric tonnes of waste, making up nearly 40 per cent of the total waste, requiring at least six to seven years and R1,000 crore for clearance.

Residents and politicians argue against the relocation. Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said, “It’s unethical to shift people to hazardous areas. Dharavi residents should stay in Dharavi.” A local resident summarised the issue: “Deonar residents want to leave due to toxic air and health hazards. Adding more people here is inhumane.”

