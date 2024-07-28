Hundreds of residents staged the morcha to the proximity of the site of an SRA project next to Kelkar College

Residents of Mulund East directly confronted the shifting of Project Affected families to Mulund on Sunday by organising a massive march through the streets of Mulund East.

Hundreds of residents staged the morcha to the proximity of the site of an SRA project next to Kelkar College. These are in addition to the Dharavi Rehabilitation Project families that would be relocated here in the future.

Citizens participated by wearing caps with messages like 'Dismiss PAP project', 'Save Mulund' and 'No-PAP - No Dharavi'.

"We have been protesting for the past ten months in various ways,” advocate Sagar Devre convenor of the movement said.

Two major rehabilitation projects of project-affected people are coming up in Mulund East. The first project involves handing over 64 acres of land to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project with 18 acres on the land of former Octroi Naka and 46 acres of the old dumping ground and the second one involves the construction of 7,439 tenements near Kelkar College for all other project affected people across Mumbai.

“These projects will add to pressure on the civic and other existing amenities in Mulund East and need to be stopped from coming. So many PAPs cannot be shifted to one suburb. It is unjust and residents of Mulund have been protesting against this,” Devre added.