Direct flight from Mumbai to San Francisco will boost Maharashtra's industrial and tourism sectors: Eknath Shinde

Updated on: 15 December,2022 05:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

CM Eknath Shinde also said that the direct service will connect America's Silicon Valley to Mumbai and Pune, and will benefit the information technology sector of Maharashtra

Direct flight from Mumbai to San Francisco will boost Maharashtra's industrial and tourism sectors: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Pic/Chief Minister's Office


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday informed that direct flight from Mumbai to San Francisco will boost the state's industrial and tourism sectors.


CM Eknath Shinde also said that the direct service will connect America's Silicon Valley to Mumbai and Pune, and will benefit the information technology sector of Maharashtra.



Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday inaugurated Air India's direct flight between Mumbai and San Francisco. The flight will be operated thrice a week. Shinde joined the event virtually from Mumbai, while Scindia and other officials were in the national capital.


On the occasion, CM Eknath Shinde said the direct service from Mumbai is the longest-distance air travel ever. He expressed his belief that this service will be offered three times a week and thereafter it will be started daily.

Shinde further added that the state is doing airport expansion work and plans to develop helipads in every talukas to increase air connectivity.

He also said 1,50,988 travellers transited through Mumbai airport in 24 hours on December 10.

The Chief Minister said Maharashtra is a favourite destination for investors and Maharashtra is top in foreign direct investment. Air India should take the initiative to connect important cities in Europe and America, he added.

