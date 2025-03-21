Heated debate, adjournment as BJP demands action against those named in petition

Disha Salian died after allegedly falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad. File pic

Four and a half years after Disha Salian’s alleged mysterious death, the issue resurfaced in the state legislative Assembly on Thursday, sparking a heated debate, disruptions, and even a brief adjournment. A day after Disha’s father, Satish Salian, moved court seeking an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and others, BJP MLA Ameet Satam demanded an inquiry and action against those named in the petition before the high court.

Satam pointed out that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed in December 2022 to probe the case. “When will the inquiry be completed, and findings made public?” he asked. Fisheries and Port Development Minister Nitesh Rane went a step further, demanding immediate arrests of those mentioned in the petition. As arguments escalated, ruling party MLAs raised slogans, forcing Speaker Rahul Narwekar to adjourn proceedings for ten minutes.

After the session resumed, Speaker Narwekar urged the government to respond but warned that further disruptions would not be tolerated. Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, assured the House that “no one will be spared” and that strict action would be taken, regardless of political affiliation. Further speaking on the issue, Kadam pointed out that the state government too has been made party to the petition. “Once the government receives the details, on the directions of the honourable court, appropriate action will be taken in this case,” the minister replied.

Satam alleged that the previous MVA government attempted a cover-up. “The SIT has been investigating since 2022—how much longer will it take to bring out the truth?” he asked, even questioning if a custodial inquiry would be conducted against those named. Rane cited a Supreme Court ruling stating that in rape cases, immediate arrests should be made. “Those named must be taken into custody for further inquiry,” he demanded.

Echoing similar views, Minister Shamburaje Desai (Shinde-led Shiv Sena) said, “The law must be equal for all. What applies to the common man should apply here too.” Kadam reiterated, “Law is equal for everyone. Strict action will be taken as per due process.” Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after allegedly falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad. The city police had then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Aaditya Thackeray speaking to media persons in Mumbai has reportedly mentioned that it is nothing but an exercise to malign his image. “We will present our side before the court,” Thackeray said, refusing to speak further on the issue. In fact, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray during his interaction with the media, too claimed that there is no truth in the allegations.