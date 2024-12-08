BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar, former Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, has filed his nomination for the Speaker’s post. With no opposition candidate, he is set to be re-elected unopposed.

Rahul Narwekar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Colaba, has officially filed his nomination for the position of Speaker in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The nomination was submitted on Sunday, with senior leaders of the ruling alliance in attendance.

Narwekar, who served as Speaker in the previous Assembly, is poised to return to the prestigious role. His nomination process was supported by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Other prominent BJP leaders, including state party president Chandrashekar Bawankule and senior leader Chandrakant Patil, were also present during the filing.

As of now, Narwekar remains the sole candidate for the Speaker’s position, as no opposition nominations have been filed. The election, scheduled for Monday, is expected to be a formality, with Narwekar likely to be elected unopposed.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition has decided not to contest Narwekar’s candidature for the Speaker’s post. Instead, the MVA has demanded key Assembly roles, including the position of Leader of the Opposition and Deputy Speaker. This signals a potential shift towards ensuring a balanced representation within the state legislature.

Narwekar’s nomination reflects a continued alignment within the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, underscoring their consolidated hold over the Assembly. As Speaker, Narwekar is expected to play a crucial role in maintaining legislative decorum and addressing key state issues during his tenure.

The official election outcome will be confirmed on Monday, marking another chapter in Maharashtra’s dynamic political landscape.