Dispute over NCP office in Vidhan Bhavan intensifies ahead of Maharashtra legislature's winter session

An escalating dispute over the ownership of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office in Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature in Nagpur, took center stage as NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, aligned with Sharad Pawar's faction, asserted their claim over the office

In a press conference held on Wednesday, the former Maharashtra home minister, Anil Deshmukh, targeted the faction led by Ajit Pawar, asserting that the NCP office rightfully belongs to Sharad Pawar's group. Deshmukh took a swipe at those who defected from the NCP, suggesting they should formally request the assembly speaker to allocate a separate office space for them within Vidhan Bhavan.

The NCP witnessed a split on July 2 when Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Since the schism, both factions have been embroiled in a legal battle, laying claim to the NCP name and symbol. Petitions have been submitted to the speaker, seeking the disqualification of members aligning with the opposing side.

Responding to queries about the conflicting claims over the NCP office, Deshmukh dismissed the assertions made by Ajit Pawar's faction leader, Dharmarao Baba Atram. Deshmukh stated unequivocally, "The party office will be ours only, as some people left our party and moved out. The party office will remain with us, and those who stepped out of our party should request the speaker to arrange something for them."

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh are scheduled to address a public meeting marking the conclusion of the NCP's 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' in Nagpur on December 12, announced former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday.

The public event, set to take place at the Zero Mile area in Nagpur, will witness the participation of the three prominent leaders, according to Deshmukh, who belongs to the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction.

The 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra,' led by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, commenced on October 24 from Pune, aiming to highlight various issues faced by the youth in Maharashtra. The foot march, covering over 800 km, will culminate in Nagpur during the Winter Session of the state legislature. (With inputs from agencies)