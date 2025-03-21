Woman confesses to theft, says she pocketed jewellery to finance her wedding, which is due to be held in April. According to police sources the 46-year-old actress, who has worked in several television serials and films, has been residing in Saibaba Park, Evershine Nagar, Malad West, for the past eight months

The house help exits the Borivli court along with police officers

The Bangur Nagar police arrested a 24-year-old house help on Thursday for allegedly stealing four gold bangles from the residence of an actress. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, stating that she had stolen the jewellery to finance her wedding, which is scheduled to take place next month.

According to police sources the 46-year-old actress, who has worked in several television serials and films, has been residing in Saibaba Park, Evershine Nagar, Malad West, for the past eight months. She had hired the accused for household work just a month ago. The actress owned some jewellery, including four gold bangles, which were gifted to her by her mother as a memento of her parents’ 50th wedding anniversary.

In her statement to the police, the actress mentioned that she rarely had the chance to wear the bangles due to her busy shooting schedule. She had kept them in a drawer beside her bed, which was usually left unlocked. On March 9, the bangles were still there, but when she checked again on March 17, they were missing. After an extensive but unsuccessful search, she suspected that someone had stolen them. Following this, she filed a complaint at the Bangur Nagar police station,

“Following the complaint, Senior Inspector Anil Thakarey, PSI Yogesh Randhe and the detection team launched an investigation. They detained the house help as a suspect, and during interrogation, she confessed to the crime,” an officer from Bangur Nagar police station said. “Further investigation revealed that the accused is set to marry next month and had planned to use the stolen items for wedding expenses,” the officer added.