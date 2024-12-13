Family alleges ornaments missing; police file FIR after viral video

Kaneej Fatima Ansari the deceased

In the Kurla BEST bus accident, the Kurla police have registered an FIR against an unidentified individual for allegedly stealing the gold bangles of 55-year-old deceased Kaneej Fatima Ansari, who was crushed under a moving bus on her way to work on December 9. The incident came to light after a local resident shared a video on social media showing the suspect removing the bangles. The deceased’s family has also alleged that her nose ring and earrings were missing from her body.

Kaneej Fatima Ansari, a resident of Kurla, worked at Desai Hospital. She was on her way to her night shift when she was fatally hit by the bus. An unidentified biker, wearing a helmet, reportedly exploited the chaos, removed the gold bangles from Ansari’s hand, and told bystanders he would keep them safe and return them to her family. However, three days later, the biker had not returned the bangles, prompting the family to file a complaint with the Kurla police.



Screengrab of the viral video showing the man in helmet removing gold bangles from the dead body’s hand

Speaking to mid-day, Abbaz Ansari, the deceased’s son, said, “My mother worked at Desai Hospital and left for her job every day at 7.30 pm. On December 9, she decided to leave later, around 9 pm. While on her way, an out-of-control, speeding bus crushed her. Someone recorded a video of the scene, which shows a biker removing gold bangles from my mother’s hand. He claimed he would return them to us but never did. We received a call from my mother’s phone, informing us about the incident.”

“I rushed to the scene and found a large crowd. There were many dead bodies and injured people on the road. Local residents returned my mother’s bag and mobile phone, but the bangles were missing. That same night, I received a video of the man removing the bangles. We assumed he might have handed them to the police or someone else, but it appears he fled with them,” Abbaz added.

Abbaz Ansari, deceased’s son

The family also alleged that when they reached Bhabha Hospital, Ansari’s earrings were missing. Additionally, when her body was sent for a postmortem at Rajawadi Hospital, her nose ring was found to be missing. Abid Shaikh, a relative of the deceased, said, “Theft of her bangles is an act of inhumanity. To make matters worse, Rajawadi Hospital didn’t provide a shroud, and we had to buy one for R700. They also didn’t arrange an ambulance to transport the body home, so we had to hire a private ambulance for Rs 900.”

Senior Inspector Pramod Toradmal of Kurla police station said, “We have registered an FIR against an unknown person for allegedly stealing the gold bangles from the deceased, Kaneej Ansari. We are reviewing all available CCTV footage.”