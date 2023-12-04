Dr BR Ambedkar death anniversary: Central Railway to run special trains, extra local services in Mumbai

The Central Railway will run 18 special trains to and from Mumbai and 12 extra local trains to cater to the rush of people on Dr BR Ambedkar's death anniversary

The Central Railway will operate 18 special long-distance trains to and from Mumbai and 12 extra local services to cater to the rush of people who will visit the city on B R Ambedkar's death anniversary- Mahaparinirvan Din- on December 6, reported the PTI.

It said that additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel are being deployed at Dadar and other stations in Mumbai.

The Central Railway will operate 18 special long-distance trains (eight towards Mumbai) and 10 (from Mumbai) besides 12 extra suburban services to facilitate the movement of people from different locations on December 5 and 6, as per the PTI.

Extra 140 personnel of RPF and 250 personnel of GRP will be on duty at Dadar station on December 5 and 6, besides the deployment of 24 extra personnel of RPF each at CSMT, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), and Kalyan stations, a release said, according to the PTI.

People from various corners of Maharashtra and other states visit Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on December 6 every year to pay tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

For easy flow of public, extra commercial staff- 40 at Dadar, 20 at CSMT, and 10 each at Kalyan and LTT stations will be deployed, as per the release issued by the Central Railway.

Extra enquiry and Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) counters will be operated at Chaityabhoomi and two extra UTS counters at Dadar and CSMT stations, the news agency reported on Monday.

Among other measures, auto announcements about the trains will be made and details about the special trains will be provided through the app of the railways and private ones. Help desks will be set up at CSMT and Dadar stations.

The entry and exit points at Dadar station in Mumbai will be made unidirectional to ensure that Central Railway movement remains smooth, the Central Railway said, the PTI reported.

Doctors and paramedical staff will be deployed round the clock at Dadar, Kalyan, Thane, and CSMT stations on Tuesday and Wednesday, the release said.

Maintenance of urinals, toilets, and the availability of drinking water will be ensured at Dadar and other major stations, along with the 24-hour availability of cleaning staff. Also, the Mumbai civic body has provided extra temporary urinals and toilets in the railway premises at Dadar station.

(with PTI inputs)

