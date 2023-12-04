Mumbai: Engine failure on express train disrupts suburban train traffic

Train services in Thane district, Mumbai, have been disrupted due to engine failure of Dhule-CSMT Express today around noon.
Mumbai's suburban train traffic has been hit in Thane district due to an engine failure of an express train. According to the report in PTI, the engine of Dhule-CSMT Express faced a failure around noon today which resulted in the disruption of local train services from Thane district to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
The Divisional Railway Manager, of Central Railway told the media that the express engine failure incident occurred near Vashind railway station in Thane district at approximately 12.08 pm affecting both suburban and long-distance trains operating between Kalyan and Kasara stations.
"LOCO FAILURE:- Near Vasind station. 11012 (DHULE- CSMT UP express)- Engine failed near Vasind station at 12.08 hrs. Assisting engine planned, movement going on. Kasara to Vasind UP line traffic was affected. DOWN line traffic is running," wrote the DRM in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).
Central Railway CPRO, Dr Shivraj Manaspure, told PTI that efforts are underway to substitute the failed engine with an assisting one. He said that while the up line towards CSMT from Kasara has been impacted, trains to head to Kasara are running on schedule.
The delay caused a hold-up for a Kasara-CSMT local and the 12168 Varanasi-LTT Express train behind the affected Dhule-CSMT Express in the Kasara-Igatpuri section. Commuters travelling beyond Kalyan station reported delays of approximately 15 to 20 minutes on suburban train services.
