The demolition being carried out by the authorities. Pics/Hanif Patel

One of the 34 remaining buildings, identified among 41 unauthorised residential structures in the Agrawal Nagari area of Nalasopara East, was demolished under heavy police and civic official presence on Thursday.

The building, Om Tulsi Apartment, was demolished after 28 families were evicted. However, no rehabilitation was provided to the displaced residents, forcing them to live on the footpath with their belongings scattered along the road in the same vicinity. Women and young girls expressed concerns about their safety at night as the area is frequented by drug addicts.



Women were crying expressing their concerns about their safety in the area

The residents stated that they had saved every penny to buy their dream homes, never anticipating that the authorities—to whom they paid house taxes—would demolish them. Schoolchildren are equally distressed, fearing for their future and ongoing exams. A total of 41 unauthorised residential buildings were constructed on a large plot reserved for a dumping ground and sewage treatment plant (STP). The local land mafia allegedly grabbed the 60-acre plot, which comprised 30 acres of government land and a 30-acre private plot, while the property was under the control of the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO).

Displaced residents living on footpath with their belongings

One of the private plot owners filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court, which ordered the demolition of the 41 illegal residential structures. This was despite flat buyers intervening and informing the court that they had purchased the units from developers. In November, the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) razed seven buildings, mostly in a dilapidated state, but halted the demolition drive after residents protested.

Victims speak

The residents of Om Tulsi Apartment are primarily labourers or vegetable vendors, with women working as housemaids or homemakers to support their families. The builder duped several families by selling these illegal properties, priced between R3 lakh and R7 lakh. Most of the flats were purchased in 2009. Usha Hatwar, 45, sold her chawl property in Colaba to cover her husband’s medical expenses before buying a flat for R7 lakh in 2009. Her husband later died due to kidney failure.



The authorities moved away the residents who tried protesting

Hatwar said, “I used to sell tea near Regal Cinema in Colaba, but the shop was shut down by authorities. Somehow, I managed to buy this property, unaware it would be demolished by the municipal corporation. I now live with my son, who is a labourer. We have no money to buy another home. As a woman, where will I go to bathe, change clothes, or sleep at night? All my belongings are on the road.”

She appealed to the authorities to provide her with at least a room in a chawl. Another resident, Shiv Sahay Gupta, a vegetable vendor, shared that his daughter Garima is in Std X and preparing for her board exams next month. Garima questioned, “Where was the authority concerned when these buildings were constructed illegally? It’s shameful that illegal construction continues in Vasai, Virar, and Nalasopara, and innocent families like us fall victim. Where are the MLAs who promised to protect our homes during elections?”

She added, “My prelim exams are underway, and I have board exams in February. This chaotic situation will affect my studies. My parents and neighbours are crying non-stop. Who is responsible for this?” Garima also criticised the Ladki Bahin scheme, claiming she had submitted all necessary documents but never received any benefits. “Why have we been excluded? What’s the intention? Why have we not been rehabilitated?” she asked.

Another victim, Sukan Naik, who bought his property 12 years ago, said, “I am from Odisha and now live on the streets with my wife and children. Who will hear our pain? Where can we go for help?” Many victims reported going without food and water as they scrambled to protect their belongings. Others struggled to contact relatives due to low phone battery levels. According to VVCMC sources, the demolition drive will continue, with three more buildings expected to be razed on Friday.