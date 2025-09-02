Ban to be implemented from Sep 6 to Oct 5 for 24 hours a day

An official order was issued under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, on Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan said that the move was necessary to prevent possible misuse of such flying objects by terrorists or anti-national elements, which could endanger VVIPs, public safety, and property.

On the occasion of Ganpati Visarjan, the Mumbai Police Commissionerate has imposed a temporary ban on the use of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, and hot air balloons across the city for the next 30 days.

REPRESENTATION PIC

The ban will remain in effect from September 6 to October 5, from 00.01 hrs to 24:00 hrs. The order exempts only aerial surveillance carried out by the Mumbai police or activities specifically permitted in writing by the DCP (Operations).

Violators of this order will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The commissionerate has circulated the order to all police stations, municipal ward offices, and public notice boards to ensure wide awareness.