Cops make 300-plus vehicles carrying agitators turn back at city’s entry points; traffic snarls leave commuters fuming

Since Friday, Mumbai — especially South Mumbai — has faced severe traffic issues due to the large influx of protesters’ vehicles. The Eastern Freeway was jammed for several hours, but on Monday, traffic eased after police enforced strict entry restrictions.

The Mumbai police and traffic department have decided not to allow vehicles carrying Maratha community protesters, led by Manoj Jarange , into the city. On Sunday, more than 300 vehicles, including cars and trucks, were stopped at Mumbai’s entry points. Entry lanes were restricted to a single lane to ease congestion.

At the Vashi flyover, over 300 personnel from the Mumbai police, traffic police, BMC, and SRPF worked in double shifts. To regulate traffic, police placed heavy trucks on the road, narrowing the six-lane stretch to a single lane.



Police personnel regulate traffic at the Vashi flyover

Despite this, heavy congestion was reported at the Vashi toll naka and on the stretch towards Mankhurd on Monday. Commuters complained of being stuck for over an hour. Police at the toll naka were checking every vehicle carrying protesters, recording details in registers, verifying licences, and sending back those without valid documents.

Ganesh Sawant, on his way to his office in Worli, told mid-day, “I’ve been stuck for the last hour, and half my day is gone. I’ll get a scolding from my boss because of this protest. It should end immediately.”

Another commuter, Sushma Rawat, was seen working on her laptop inside her stationary car. “I have pending office tasks, but since I haven’t reached home yet, I’m forced to complete them here in traffic,” she said.

Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Tirupati Kakde, said, “Traffic in Navi Mumbai is not a problem. We have deployed enough personnel to ensure smooth flow. The backlog is from Mumbai. We are also trying to divert vehicles and routes.”

More than 100 vehicles belonging to protesters have been parked outside the Vashi Exhibition Centre. Some commuters alleged that protesters were creating a ruckus on the Sion-Panvel highway and at Vashi toll naka, worsening the situation.



Manoj Jarange consumed water hours after starting dry fast here, on Monday. PIC/SAYYED SAMEER ABEDI

A senior police officer told mid-day, “We are not allowing protesters’ vehicles into Mumbai. Our teams are deployed at all entry points — Navi Mumbai, Vashi, the expressway, and the Satara highway.

At CIDCO in Vashi, space has been provided for protesters to park their vehicles, and they are being advised to travel by train instead. Direct trains are available from Vashi railway station to CSMT.”

The officer added, “Nearly 250–300 personnel have been deployed at each entry and exit point. We can easily identify protesters’ vehicles by the saffron flags. Only vehicles carrying food supplies for protesters already in Mumbai are being allowed. Around 120 such vehicles have been permitted so far, with instructions to leave immediately after delivering food.”

He further said, “Many vehicles are attempting to sneak into the city through internal routes, but we are trying our best to stop them. Over 300 vehicles have already been sent back. At the Mulund check naka alone, about 250 staff have been deployed to block protesters’ vehicles.”