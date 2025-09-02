Traffic movement around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Marine Lines was paralysed. Key arteries, including the Eastern Freeway, P D’Mello Road, Dadabhai Naoroji Road, and Marine Drive, were either closed or diverted

Bombay Gymkhana has been shut till further notice after Maratha quota protesters took over the entire road and the gymkhana’s ground space on Monday. PIC/SHADAB KHAN

Traffic movement around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Marine Lines was paralysed. Key arteries, including the Eastern Freeway, P D’Mello Road, Dadabhai Naoroji Road, and Marine Drive, were either closed or diverted. Public transport services were curtailed, cultural programmes cancelled, and several offices switched to remote work.

The Maratha reservation agitation brought South Mumbai to a standstill on Monday, prompting the closure of landmark establishments such as the Cricket Club of India (CCI) and Bombay Gymkhana, along with museums and other cultural spaces, as thousands of protesters occupied the Fort area. The Maratha morcha, led by activist Manoj Jarange, drew tens of thousands into Fort. Protesters camped on pavements, lanes, and open grounds, braving heavy rain and preparing food in makeshift kitchens. Their presence brought civic and commercial life in South Mumbai to a near halt.

The CCI in Churchgate shut its gates around 3 pm after groups of protesters attempted to enter the premises. Security personnel, supported by police, quickly intervened to prevent escalation. While no untoward incident was reported inside, club officials decided to suspend operations for the day as a precautionary measure. Similarly, around the same time, the Bombay Gymkhana, located opposite Azad Maidan, also announced closure until further notice. “With the morcha swelling around the ground and access routes blocked, the club management decided to suspend all operations for the safety of members,” said an official from Gymkhana.

In a circular to its members, the Royal Bombay Yacht Club also announced the closure of its main entrance owing to the ongoing agitation. Members have been directed to use the employee entrance until further notice, with the management citing the need to safeguard property and ensure security. The notice added that the Taj Mahal Palace, located nearby, had also adopted a similar protocol. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya museum also shut its doors temporarily. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court, observing that the agitation had “paralysed the city,” directed that streets be vacated by September 2 to restore normalcy.