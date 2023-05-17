Drugs-on-cruise case: Sameeer Wankhede framed me for fame, and forced me to hire his lawyer, alleges model Munmun Dhamecha

Model Munmun Dhamecha, one of those names in the now infamous Cordelia cruise case involving Aryan Khan, alleges NCB man implicated her despite there being no drugs on her

Munmun Dhamecha, one of the accused in the Cordelia cruise drugs case (right) Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

Model Munmun Dhamecha, an accused in the Cordelia cruise drugs case who was arrested along with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son, has levelled serious allegations against Sameer Wankhede, the controversial former zonal director of NCB. Dhamecha has finally broken her silence and spoken exclusively to mid-day. Dhamecha has claimed that Wankhede framed her due to her profession as a model, with the intention of attracting media attention.

Dhamecha told mid-day that she had been reluctant to disclose these details out of fear, as Wankhede held a position of power. “Now that the CBI has filed a case against him, I have hope that the truth will be revealed. He has falsely implicated many individuals like myself solely for garnering media publicity. Wankhede consistently targeted models and celebrities, well aware that the media would provide extensive coverage.”



Sameer Wankhede

Others with drugs were let go

Recounting her experience of being arrested on the Cordelia cruise, Dhamecha stated, “I am a relatively unknown model and had received an invitation to attend the cruise. Upon arrival, a room was allocated to me. Subsequently, NCB officials conducted a raid on the cruise and discovered drugs in the room assigned to me, not in my personal possession. There were two other individuals present, Saumya Singh and a person named Baldev. Singh was released after a conversation with NCB official VV Singh, and I am unaware of the details of their interaction. Interestingly, drugs were also found in Singh’s possession, yet she was let go.”

Continuing her account, Dhamecha added, “Initially, Wankhede assured me that there was nothing to worry about, as nothing incriminating was found on me, and they would complete the necessary formalities before allowing me to leave. However, as soon as he discovered that I am a model, he proceeded to arrest me. Later, I was presented in court, and they didn’t even allow me to speak with my family.”

Also Read: Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede booked for graft, extortion in drugs-on-cruise case

Munmun Dhamecha arriving at the NCB office in Mumbai

Damecha coerced

Furthermore, she was coerced into changing her lawyer and compelled to select one recommended by Wankhede and his team. These allegations against Wankhede and his team are not unprecedented, as similar claims have been made in the past, accusing them of pressuring the accused to choose a lawyer favoured by NCB.

“Wankhede and his officers later advised me to contact a lawyer of their recommendation. However, I said I wanted to hire my own lawyer. Despite that, Wankhede and his officer VV Singh insisted that I choose the lawyer they suggested. Wankhede called me into his office and politely mentioned that these lawyers were skilled in handling such cases and assured me I would be granted bail soon if I chose the lawyer he suggested. Initially, I considered his assistance genuine, but eventually, I decided to proceed with my own lawyer, which led to further harassment,” Damecha said.

Furthermore, Dhamecha said, “Wankhede also mentioned that he was helping me due to my loss of a mother, as he had also lost his mother a few years ago. He tried to establish an emotional connection.” Dhamecha said she was approached by an NCB officer who informed her about the existence of a list outlining how much money should be extracted from each accused. In her case, no specific demand was made and Wankhede’s intention seemed to be centered on garnering media attention.



Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, Dhamecha’s lawyer

‘Dhamecha arrested illegally’

“Munmun Dhamecha was illegally arrested, just like Aryan Khan, and there never existed any drugs or their possession with them. Sameer Wankhede’s strategy was to file false cases against celebrities and later extort huge sums of money from them, along with cheap publicity. The office cabin of the controversial officer is covered with media articles in lamination form, which proves his obsession with celebrities and the media,” said Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, representing Dhamecha.

“Another strategy of Wankhede was to force arrested accused to keep selected lawyers only who would not speak against NCB in court, or else they would make the case against them even stronger, leading to their bail being rejected,” Khan added. “My client was also threatened and warned with the same since the beginning to change the lawyer [myself] as I was speaking and exposing the NCB in the courts, but she remained strong and adamant on her part, which eventually gave her fruitful results,” Khan further added.

“We have filed a discharge application before the special NDPS court against the said bogus case. There is not a single incriminating evidence against Munmun in their own charge sheet. The next date in court is 25th May, when NCB is supposed to file its reply,” Khan said.

Sameer Wankhede’s reply

Replying to the allegations made by Dhamecha and her lawyer, Wankhede said, “The events leading to the actions taken by NCB were the subject matter of an SET constituted for this purpose, and the report of which is before the competent court. Since the matter is sub judice before the competent court, I strictly refrain from commenting on any such issue. It is better to exercise caution when publishing such stories while the matter is sub judice.”

Model was charged by SIT

Dhamecha was charged by NCB’s SIT, and according to the charge sheet, she provided a voluntary statement admitting to smoking charas as a means to cope with depression resulting from family issues. In her statement, she mentioned that she, along with her friends Saumya and Baldev Raj, booked a party ticket on the Cordelia Cruise and checked into Cabin No. 9174 on October 2, 2021. Dhamecha disclosed that she had purchased 5 grams of Charas in Goa for personal consumption from a friend.

She further revealed that when the NCB team identified themselves and said they wanted to search the cabin, she panicked and threw the 5 grams of charas from the right pocket of her pants onto the corner table. She stated that she did this out of fear. She informed investigators that the same charas were later found, sealed, and seized by the NCB team in her presence. Subsequently, her statements were recorded multiple times by the SIT, and she was charged accordingly in the charge sheet.