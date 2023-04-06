Dumpers kill two, including a minor girl, in separate accidents in north Mumbai

Police has arrested the driver who was identified as Mukesh Dhale, 32 and seized the dumper
Representative Image. Pic/iStock
Two persons including an 8-year-old minor girl died in two different road accidents in north Mumbai on Thursday.
The first incident occurred in Dahisar East area after a school-going girl was crushed to death by a dumper near Sagar Jewellers.
CCTV footage showed the dumper hitting the girl and her mother from behind killing the minor on the spot. She was identified as Vidya Santosh Bansode, a resident of Khan Compound, Rawalpada in Dahisar East.
Police has arrested the driver who was identified as Mukesh Dhale, 32 and seized the dumper.
In another incident near Kanchpada Junction on link road Malad, an over loaded dumper hit a biker near the traffic signal and killed him. The slain was identified as Faiz Usmani, working as a safety inspector in Lodha company.
Police has booked the driver of the dumper.