Dumpers kill two, including a minor girl, in separate accidents in north Mumbai

Police has arrested the driver who was identified as Mukesh Dhale, 32 and seized the dumper

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Two persons including an 8-year-old minor girl died in two different road accidents in north Mumbai on Thursday.

The first incident occurred in Dahisar East area after a school-going girl was crushed to death by a dumper near Sagar Jewellers.

CCTV footage showed the dumper hitting the girl and her mother from behind killing the minor on the spot. She was identified as Vidya Santosh Bansode, a resident of Khan Compound, Rawalpada in Dahisar East.

Police has arrested the driver who was identified as Mukesh Dhale, 32 and seized the dumper.

Also read: Two injured as fire erupts in Mumbai's Prabhadevi

In another incident near Kanchpada Junction on link road Malad, an over loaded dumper hit a biker near the traffic signal and killed him. The slain was identified as Faiz Usmani, working as a safety inspector in Lodha company.

Police has booked the driver of the dumper.