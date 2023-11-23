Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday said that the efforts are underway to give reservation to Maratha community

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Efforts on to give reservation to Maratha community: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





A delegation of the Maratha community met Fadnavis in Pandharpur town of Solapur district The community has been demanding reservation in government jobs and education Fadnavis said the state government is positive towards all these demands

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday said that the efforts are underway to give reservation to Maratha community.

News wire PTI reported that a delegation of the Maratha community met Fadnavis in Pandharpur town of Solapur district where the deputy CM and his wife performed puja at the temple of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini on the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The community has been demanding reservation in government jobs and education.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said, “I have assured the Maratha community that the state government is positive towards their demands. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured to give reservation to the community. We are standing behind him with full support.”

“The issue will be solved for sure. Efforts are underway to give reservation to the Maratha community,” he said.

The delegation also demanded that the state government provide a piece of land for the construction of Maratha Bhavan in Pandharpur, starting sub-centres of Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal and SARTHI, and construction of a hostel for students in the temple town.

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) is an autonomous institute of the Maharashtra government established for the social, economic, and educational development of the Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi sections.

Also read: Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur

Fadnavis said the state government is positive towards all these demands.

“The Solapur district collector can show the available land parcels in the next 15 days to the delegation to construct Maratha Bhavan and a hostel. The government will allot the site which the delegation favours. We will also start the construction before the next monsoon,” he said.

Fadnavis offers prayers at Pandharpur temple, asks all communities to respect each other

Meanwhile, Fadnavis performed puja at the temple of Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur on the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi and later said all communities need to respect each other and everyone must progress together.

He said that while every community has its own issues which need to be addressed, it is crucial to express these concerns without using offensive language against other communities.

Notably, members of the Sakal Maratha Samaj had asked the temple trust to not invite Fadnavis for the conventional annual puja until their demands, including the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community, are fulfilled.

The outfit on Tuesday withdrew its agitation following a meeting with the local administration.