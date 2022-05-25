Eighth floor of a 7-floor building, a jhopdi, a CA’s office and even thin air

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 May,2022 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan , Anurag Kamble | faizan.khan@mid-day.com , anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

We visited the offices of many mobile lending apps only to find that a majority have set up operations with fake documents and addresses

CashLight lies it has an office at a Vikhroli chawl. Pic/Rajesh Gupta


Faizan Khan, Anurag Kamble and Shirish Vaktania

Mobile apps doling out instant loans operate through several layers of secrecy, mid-day found during its investigation. If these apps engage cybercriminals, whom cops struggle to track down, to harass borrowers, they also work from ghost locations. mid-day visited the addresses of several apps only to find them fake. While one app has shown its address on the eighth floor of a seven-storey building, another’s address is that of a CA’s office. 




Amid their galore of unethical practices, fake addresses also help digital lending apps evade angry victims and the police. Here’s what mid-day encountered during its visits to a few addresses of the loan apps displayed on the Google Play Store.


