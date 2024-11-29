Breaking News
Borivli hawkers’ menace: Mr. Commissioner, how are you going to reclaim this road?, asks State Human Rights Commission
Mid-Day Investigation: Hit hard in Mumbai, dating app scam moves to Thane
Mumbai: BJP opposes Urdu study centre in Byculla, wants to use the building for ITI instead
Dadar railway station bridges rerouted for crowd management, check details
Nalasopara demolition will leave around 6,000 people homeless
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Eknath Shinde calls first meeting with Amit Shah Nadda positive Maharashtra CM decision to be made in Mumbai

Eknath Shinde calls first meeting with Amit Shah, Nadda 'positive'; Maharashtra CM decision to be made in Mumbai

Updated on: 29 November,2024 08:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and other Mahayuti leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday

Eknath Shinde calls first meeting with Amit Shah, Nadda 'positive'; Maharashtra CM decision to be made in Mumbai

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Eknath Shinde calls first meeting with Amit Shah, Nadda 'positive'; Maharashtra CM decision to be made in Mumbai
x
00:00

After meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the meeting as "good and positive," reported news agency ANI.


He added that another meeting would be held to decide who will assume the role of Maharashtra Chief Minister. "The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We had a discussion with Amit Shah and JP Nadda. There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be made about who the Chief Minister will be. The meeting will be held in Mumbai," he said, reported ANI.


Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and other Mahayuti leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday. After the meeting, Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar left the national capital at late night. The leaders gathered to deliberate on the formation of the new government in Maharashtra. Earlier, Shinde reiterated that there were no obstacles regarding the Chief Minister's post and that "Ladla Bhai" is a title that holds more significance for him than anything else.


"I cleared my role in the press conference yesterday and said that there are no obstacles regarding the Chief Minister of Mahayuti. This 'ladka bhau' has arrived in Delhi and the 'ladka bhau' is a designation higher than anything else for me," Shinde told the meeting. Shinde had stated on Wednesday that he would accept any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the CM face for the state, reported ANI.

"I have told the Prime Minister that if my presence creates any obstacle in forming the government in Maharashtra, there should be no hesitation in making a decision. Whatever decision you take will be acceptable to me," Shinde said during a press conference in Mumbai. Fadnavis also asserted that the Mahayuti alliance had no internal differences and that a decision on the Chief Minister would be made soon after consulting the leaders, reported ANI.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, "In our Mahayuti alliance, there has never been a difference of opinion. We have always made decisions collectively. Before the elections, we announced that the decision regarding the Chief Minister's post would be taken collectively after the results. A few people had doubts, but Eknath Shinde ji has clarified those today. We will soon meet our leaders and finalise the decision," reported ANI.

The Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared on November 23, but the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has yet to finalise its choice for Chief Minister. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

amit shah bharatiya janata party Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena nationalist congress party ajit pawar Mahayuti Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK