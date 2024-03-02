Breaking News
Eknath Shinde government failed to give concrete answers to Oppn queries in legislature Vijay Wadettiwar
Updated on: 02 March,2024 01:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Wadettiwar said the only agenda of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his replies to the House was to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Eknath Shinde government failed to give concrete answers to Oppn queries in legislature: Vijay Wadettiwar

Vijay Wadettiwar. File Pic

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday slammed the Eknath Shinde government for not giving concrete answers to questions raised by the opposition during the five-day interim budget session, reported news agency PTI.


Addressing a press conference, Wadettiwar said the only agenda of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his replies to the House was to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


"The Eknath Shinde government did not give concrete answers to questions raised by the opposition," Wadettiwar claimed, reported PTI.


The government has failed to provide any relief in the budget to farmers who have suffered losses due to unseasonal rains, he said, adding help must be given to them before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls comes into force.

The Vidarbha region has only been allocated Rs 2,000 crore in the budget, Wadettiwar added, reported PTI.

Hitting out at the Eknath Shinde government over unemployment, Wadettiwar asked what happened to the MoUs worth several lakh crore rupees signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"How many have actually seen the light of day? There is no focus on how to generate employment for the youth," he said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the week-long budget session of the Maharashtra legislature ended here on Friday with the passage of the interim budget in the Assembly.

The monsoon session of the legislature will commence in Mumbai from June 10 after the Lok Sabha polls and will see presentation of a full-fledged budget, presiding officers of both houses announced, reported PTI.

The budget session began on February 26 and an interim budget was presented in the Assembly the next day by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Governor's address to both houses took place on February 20 during a day-long special session of the legislature where a bill granting 10 per cent separate quota to the Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutes was unanimously passed, reported PTI.

An interim budget, instead of a full one, was presented in view of the Lok Sabha polls which are likely to be held in April-May. An interim budget outlines the government's expenditure and revenue proposals for a few months until a full-fledged budget is presented.

(With inputs from PTI)

