Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has accused opposition MPs of displaying "double standards" in their stance against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. He reaffirmed his commitment to Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy, as the bill moves forward in Parliament.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has strongly criticised opposition MPs for their stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it a clear display of "double standards." Shinde asserted that his government remains committed to preserving the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and ensuring its continuity.

According to ANI, Shinde stated, "This is double standards. We are working to uphold and further the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray. Those who follow a different path have been shown their place by the people in the elections."

His remarks come in response to multiple opposition members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, submitting dissent notes against the bill, which is set to be tabled in Parliament during the Budget session.

ANI reports that eleven opposition MPs have raised objections to the bill, including Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and members from parties such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Congress. These leaders submitted joint dissent notes expressing their concerns about the amendments.

The JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill adopted the draft report along with the revised bill on Wednesday. Following this, JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal praised the committee members for their significant contributions, stating that extensive consultations had taken place over the past five months, including multiple meetings and discussions with delegations across the country.

BJP leaders, including MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, strongly criticised the opposition's stance on the bill, claiming that it is in their "DNA to oppose the government."

ANI further reports that Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske highlighted how all 44 resolutions within the bill were debated and voted upon. He accused the opposition of misleading the public by falsely portraying the bill as anti-Muslim.

"This bill is for the welfare of the nation and to uplift underprivileged Muslims. The opposition falsely claimed that it was against the community and played politics with the issue. Balasaheb Thackeray had always demanded the dissolution of the Waqf Board. Ironically, his so-called successor Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide, Arvind Sawant, opposed all 44 resolutions of the bill," Mhaske said.

He also expressed gratitude to Sharad Pawar for supporting the bill, while condemning Uddhav Thackeray for his opposition to it. Mhaske further noted that numerous government projects have been delayed due to land disputes linked to the Waqf Board.

Parliament’s budget session and Waqf Bill deliberations

The Budget session of Parliament will begin on February 1, during which the government will outline its legislative agenda, including discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Meanwhile, opposition parties are expected to raise concerns over inflation and unemployment.

ANI reports that President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of Parliament to mark the beginning of the session. The Economic Survey will be presented on February 1, ahead of the Union Budget on February 2.

Previously, ANI reported that on January 10, ten opposition MPs were suspended for a day following disruptions during the JPC’s deliberations on the bill. The suspended MPs included leaders from Congress, DMK, TMC, and AIMIM, among others.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to introduce key reforms, including digitisation of records, enhanced audits, increased transparency, and legal mechanisms to address encroachments on Waqf properties. The bill is expected to be presented during the Budget session, following an extension of the JPC’s term during the winter session.

(With inputs from PTI)