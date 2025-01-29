The former MP claimed that ruling parties gave him 'offers' to quit Shiv Sena (UBT) but he would remain loyal to Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) senior leader Chandrakant Khaire on Wednesday pitched for contesting the upcoming local body elections without an alliance in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, reported news agency PTI.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) claimed that ruling parties gave him "offers" to quit Sena (UBT) but he would remain loyal to Uddhav Thackeray.

"Shiv Sena (UBT) workers are demanding that the party contest local bodies elections without forging any alliance in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," he told PTI.

Khaire said he had conveyed the party workers' sentiments to senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders.

The former MP said his party's prospects of winning elections to local bodies will brighten if it contests solo, which according to him would not be true in case of an alliance, PTI reported.

"The alliance's calculations in these elections are different," he added.

Khaire claimed that ruling parties and "some people from Delhi" tried to win him over but he rejected these "offers".

The ruling Mahayuti coalition comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Ajit Pawar.

"I received many offers from the ruling parties and from some people in Delhi. I, however, rejected these offers. I would stay loyal to Sena (UBT) which has given me so much. I am a hardcore follower of Bal Thackeray. Because of him, I could become MLA twice and Lok Sabha member for 20 years," Khaire added.

He had represented the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency on three terms before losing the 2019 and 2024 contests to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Shiv Sena candidates, respectively.

According to Khaire, there is a tussle going on between Deputy Chief Minister Shinde and BJP.

Khaire said the ruling parties' strategy of poaching workers from the Opposition camp is unethical.

He also dismissed speculation about a potential union between Thackeray and BJP as a rumour.

Maha Kumbh 2025 stampede: Shiv Sena (UBT) says restrictions for VIP visits lead to such tragedies

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday sought to know who was responsible for the stampede at Maha Kumbh 2025 and claimed that the closure of certain parts of the riverbank for visits by ministers leads to such situations, reported news agency PTI.

A day should be reserved for visits by VIPs, said the party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, adding that more than Rs 10,000 crore have been spent for the management of Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj.

"Where did the money go? The BJP has been doing political campaigning through the Kumbh. It wants to market the Kumbh and contest polls. This is not their faith but politics, and people lose their lives," Raut said, adding that the deaths in the early morning stampede were a "murder by the state administration," reported PTI.

Multiple casualties were feared after the stampede at the Sangam as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on 'Mauni Amavasya'.

When Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Maha Kumbh, a ghat was closed for a day, and when Home Minister Amit Shah visited, the entire Prayagraj was closed, the Sena (UBT) leader claimed.

"This adds to the pressure on the system, and this leads to crowding, and then a stampede takes place," Raut said, reported PTI.

(With PTI inputs)