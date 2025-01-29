CAG report's findings stated that there were deviations from the objectives of the policy, a lack of transparency in pricing, and violations in issuing licenses that were not penalised

Congress leader Pawan Khera. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Delhi Assembly elections 2025: Congress leader challenges Kejriwal to debate on CAG reports x 00:00

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and openly challenged him to a debate over the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, news agency ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the CAG report revealed a significant revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to irregularities in the the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government's excise policy in the national capital.

The report's findings stated that there were deviations from the objectives of the policy, a lack of transparency in pricing, and violations in issuing licenses that were not penalised, reported ANI.

Of the losses amounting to Rs 2,026 crore to the state exchequer, Rs 890 crore resulted from the government's failure to re-tender the surrendered licenses before the policy period concluded, according to the report. Additionally, as ANI citied, the exemptions granted to the zonal licenses led to a loss of Rs 941 crore.

"Has Arvind Kejriwal read out the CAG report? Before challenging, he should read the report. He used to travel around the country carrying draft and fake CAG reports against us. Today, when so many CAG reports have come out against him, then why is he silent? Come and have a debate with us on these CAG reports and his black deeds," Khera said challenging Kewjriwal

"He used to walk around claiming himself to be an honest person. Today, he has been exposed in front of everyone, " Khera blasted Kejriwal.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are contesting for 70 assembly seats in the national capital.

The Congress, which held power in Delhi for 15 consecutive years, faced major setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, securing 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of 70, while the BJP won only three and eight seats in these elections, stated ANI.

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: Congress promises to conduct caste census, set up ministry for Purvanchalis in manifesto

The Congress on Wednesday launched its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi polls, promising to conduct a caste census and set up a ministry for Purvanchalis if it is voted to power in the national capital, reported news agency PTI.

Congress also promised a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 to women, free electricity up to 300 units and LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and free ration kits were also among the party's guarantees.

The manifesto also promises to provide free health coverage up to Rs 25 lakh for all Delhi residents, a policy introduced in Rajasthan.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav unveiled the manifesto, which is divided into 22 focus areas. Yadav was flanked by Congress communications incharge Jairam Ramesh.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)