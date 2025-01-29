PM Modi linked AAP leaders to serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who gained notoriety for duping people.

Representational Image

Listen to this article Delhi assembly elections: PM Modi attacks Arvind Kejriwal over 'poisoning Yamuna' remark x 00:00

PM Modi on Wednesday attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks that "poison" is being mixed in the Yamuna, saying that fearing their defeat in the Delhi polls, "AAP-da people" have turned desperate, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in a public meeting in New Delhi's Kartar Nagar in the run-up to the February 5 Delhi assembly polls, he also linked AAP leaders to serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who gained notoriety for duping people.

"Those who built 'sheesh mahal' and those who looted public money worth thousands of crores of rupees can never think of the welfare of the poor. That is why they are spreading lies in Delhi. These AAP-da people speak lies with such innocence that people get trapped," Modi said, PTI cited.

"You may have heard of Charles Sobhraj. He was a known thug, but he was such an expert at duping people with innocence that every time people would get duped by him. That is why one has to remain cautious of such people," he said.

Delhi has made it obvious that the "AAP-da" government's excuses, bogus promises, and "loot and lies" would no longer be tolerated, Modi said in an fervent appeal to voters to give him an opportunity to serve after 25 years of Congress and AAP rule.

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: Congress releases manifesto; promises to conduct caste census

The Congress on Wednesday launched its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi polls, promising to conduct a caste census and set up a ministry for Purvanchalis if it is voted to power in the national capital, reported news agency PTI.

Congress also promised a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 to women, free electricity up to 300 units and LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and free ration kits were also among the party's guarantees.

The manifesto also promises to provide free health coverage up to Rs 25 lakh for all Delhi residents, a policy introduced in Rajasthan.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav unveiled the manifesto, which is divided into 22 focus areas. Yadav was flanked by Congress communications incharge Jairam Ramesh.



(With PTI inputs)