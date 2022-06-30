Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra Chief Minister, oath at 7.30 pm today

The announcement came after Fadnavis and Shinde met Governor B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan

Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan. Pic/Ashish Raje

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis anounced at a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday.

The announcement came after Fadnavis and Shinde met Governor B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.

It was considered a foregone conclusion that Fadnavis will become the CM for the third time, in alliance with the Shinde-led Sena rebels.

Fadnavis said Shinde will be sworn in as CM at Raj Bhavan at 7.30 pm on Thursday.

Also read: Maharashtra News LIVE updates: Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at 7.30 pm today



Shiv Sena MLAs were demanding that the alliance with Congress and NCP should be ended but Uddhav Thackeray ignored these MLAs and gave priority to MVA alliance partners, that's why these MLAs intensified their voices, said Fadnavis.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)