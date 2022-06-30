Breaking News
Eknath Shinde takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra
BJP's Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra
Kangana Ranaut takes swipe at Shiv Sena after Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maha CM
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra Chief Minister oath at 730 pm today

Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra Chief Minister, oath at 7.30 pm today

Updated on: 30 June,2022 04:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The announcement came after Fadnavis and Shinde met Governor B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan

Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra Chief Minister, oath at 7.30 pm today

Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan. Pic/Ashish Raje


Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis anounced at a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday.

The announcement came after Fadnavis and Shinde met Governor B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.




It was considered a foregone conclusion that Fadnavis will become the CM for the third time, in alliance with the Shinde-led Sena rebels.


Fadnavis said Shinde will be sworn in as CM at Raj Bhavan at 7.30 pm on Thursday.

Also read: Maharashtra News LIVE updates: Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at 7.30 pm today

Shiv Sena MLAs were demanding that the alliance with Congress and NCP should be ended but Uddhav Thackeray ignored these MLAs and gave priority to MVA alliance partners, that's why these MLAs intensified their voices, said Fadnavis.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Eknath Shinde maharashtra bharatiya janata party

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK