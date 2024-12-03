Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar stresses the importance of acknowledging Eknath Shinde's leadership in the recent Maharashtra elections, while addressing speculation and rumours regarding government formation

File Pic

Listen to this article Eknath Shinde's leadership must be recognised, says Deepak Kesarkar x 00:00

Deepak Kesarkar, a prominent Shiv Sena leader, has emphasised the need to duly acknowledge the leadership of Eknath Shinde, stating that the recent Maharashtra assembly elections were fought under his guidance. Kesarkar further added that it is now up to the BJP's central leadership to determine how to uphold Shinde’s stature within the political framework of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Monday, Kesarkar highlighted Shinde’s significant role in leading the Shiv Sena as part of the Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar. The alliance emerged victorious in the November 20 assembly elections, securing a total of 230 out of 288 seats. Of these, the BJP claimed 132 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 57 and the NCP with 41.

According to PTI reports, the BJP has already declared that the swearing-in of the new chief minister will take place on December 5 at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the ceremony. While BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, a two-time former chief minister, is widely considered the frontrunner for the top post, Kesarkar emphasised that decisions regarding the leadership structure lie solely with the BJP’s central leadership. He stated, “Our leader has already proven who truly represents the Shiv Sena. Now it is up to Delhi (BJP central leadership) to decide how to maintain his stature. We will not interfere in that decision.”

Kesarkar also addressed the delay in government formation, clarifying that the BJP’s internal selection process is solely their concern, and it should not be linked to Shinde’s position as caretaker chief minister. “The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for December 5, but many baseless rumours are being circulated. Eknath Shinde, as the caretaker chief minister, has no role in these delays. He has already conveyed that he will accept any decision made by them,” he remarked.

The Shiv Sena leader dismissed reports of internal discord within the Mahayuti alliance, describing them as deliberate misinformation spread by opposition parties. “This is a significant victory for us because it comes after years of vote polarisation. We fought the election under Eknath Shinde’s leadership, and his contribution should be duly recognised,” Kesarkar said. He added that the opposition leaders, who secured a minimal number of seats, are now seeking excuses and generating unnecessary speculation.

Kesarkar urged both political leaders and the media to refrain from making speculative comments regarding the alliance. He stressed, “Three parties working together require discussions. This is normal. It does not mean anyone is upset. Shinde is not unhappy, and the alliance is firmly united.”

(With inputs from PTI)