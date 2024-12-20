Three survivors who hail from other states discharged against medical advice

A rescued passenger of ill-fated vessel at St George’s Hospital. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Elephanta boat tragedy: 11 survivors admitted to St George's Hospital discharged on Thursday x 00:00

All 11 survivors of the ferry vessel capsize who were sent to St George’s Hospital were discharged on Thursday. Three patients were discharged in the evening despite doctors suggesting that they remain a bit longer at the state government-run facility.

On the evening of December 18, 10 survivors were rushed to the hospital at Fort while one was admitted late at night. “Two of the patients discharged against medical advice, Kiran and Satish, both of whom hail from Karnataka, were stable when they were admitted to the hospital. But they were a bit shaken up due to the incident,” a doctor said. Satish was admitted late on Wednesday night.

Rinita Gupta, 30, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was discharged in the evening. “We suggested they stay in the hospital, but they opted for discharge. Eight other patients were discharged from the hospital in the morning,” said Dr Vinayak Sawardekar, medical superintendent at St George’s Hospital. Rinita was admitted with her cousin Gautam. Rinita’s mother and aunt were also on the boat,” said the doctor. Rinita is staying at Nalasopara at a relative’s house.