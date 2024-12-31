Life jackets now mandatory, but rules were ignored before tragedy

Visitors on their way to Elephanta wear life jackets a day after the incident. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Elephanta boat tragedy: Capsize crisis sparks safety push x 00:00

Taking note of the incident where many people lost their lives after a passenger ferry capsized, Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) officials have decided to closely monitor ferry operators to ensure safety instructions are followed.

Captain Praveen S Khara, Chief Ports Officer of the MMB, said, “Our teams will check whether passenger ferry service operators are adhering to safety guidelines. On December 31, when tourist numbers are high, we have instructed our staff to ensure passengers follow safety protocols and wear life jackets.”

The accident occurred on December 18, when a ferry capsized near the Gateway of India off Mumbai’s coast, claiming several lives.

Following the mishap—where 14 people died—authorities have made life jackets mandatory for all passengers and crew onboard ferries departing from the Gateway of India. However, the move faced resistance, as some passengers refused to wear the jackets, citing discomfort and heat.

A mid-day report also revealed that after the imposition of new safety measures, most ferries were suddenly stocked with brand-new life jackets—many still bearing price tags or handed out in their original packaging—raising questions about why such precautions were not enforced earlier.

