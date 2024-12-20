Lack of safety measures, failure to enforce rules, poor maintenance of infra are some of the major issues dogging ferry services operating between the Gateway of India and Elephanta Island

Ferries at Gateway of India a day after the accident. Pic/Atul Kamble

The Tourist Guides Association of Mumbai (TOGA) has been raising concerns about the hazardous conditions of civilian ferry services operating between the Gateway of India and Elephanta Island. Despite these warnings, the authorities have failed to address issues, including overcrowding on boats and the lack of life jackets for passengers.

On August 2, Jerroo Bharrucha, the president of TOGA, wrote to the chairman of the Mumbai Port Trust (MPT), highlighting the “disaster waiting to happen.” A follow-up reminder was sent on August 16, reiterating the complaint about the unsafe conditions of the ferries servicing Elephanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that draws millions of tourists, both domestic and international.

“We all agree that the tragic incident, in which an Indian Navy speedboat collided with the civil boat Neelkamal, resulted in the loss of over a dozen lives, with two others, including a child, still missing. However, the death toll could have been lower if the boat had not been overcrowded and if passengers had been wearing life-saving jackets,” underlined Bharrucha.

“In my complaint letter to the Mumbai Port Trust on August 2, I clearly highlighted the hazardous conditions of the ferries operating to Elephanta Island, as well as the deplorable state of the steps at both ends of the journey—the Gateway of India and Elephanta Island jetties,” she added.

‘No enforcement of rules’

Bharrucha told mid-day that most of the boat operators charge passengers extra to go to the upper deck for a clearer view of the open sea. “It is a risky affair to sit on the upper deck of an overcrowded boat. Even the person who filmed the freak collision of the speed boat with the Neelkamal was travelling on the upper deck. Although, after my complaint, the MPT instructed boat operators not to allow passengers on the upper deck, there is no system in place to monitor and enforce these rules once boats are out in the open sea,” she said.



Jerroo Bharrucha, president, TOGA. Pic/Diwakar Sharma

Speaking about the pathetic conditions of the jetties at Elephanta Caves, Bharrucha said most of the steps at the jetties are dangerous due to lack of maintenance by the authorities concerned. “Inclined steps have become very slippery as these are rounded-up. International tourists are always bewildered because the World Heritage Site has not been maintained properly,” she said.

“One has to walk on a topsy-turvy stretch spanning around one kilometre at Elephanta Caves because of boulders on the path. Even the toy trains at the site are not maintained. Also, the spot is always littered and never cleaned,” said Bharrucha, adding, “This leaves a bad impression on international tourists.”

According to Bharrucha, who is a Central government-certified tourist guide, most of the time, ferry passengers have to hop from one boat to another to reach the jetty at the Gateway of India. “Passengers risk life and limb jumping from boats. We strongly advocate more efficient and safer vessels, which comes under the purview of the MPT, before a serious accident takes place,” she added.

A member of the Colaba Sailing Club, requesting anonymity, said that the four jetties were inadequate for the number of ferry services and the sheer amount of tourists that visit the Gateway of India.

“We need a large area where several, maybe 10, ferry vessels can dock simultaneously. This kind of infrastructure can only be put up in dock areas like Ferry Wharf [Bhaucha Dhakka]. Tourists can be provided life jackets before boarding there,” said the member.

“Officials can monitor the number of passengers boarding ferry vessels. Only then will safety concerns be addressed. The boats should be surveyed for sea-worthiness and their engines and fire-fighting equipment must also be checked,” he added.

“At Apollo Bunder, there is not enough room for all this. The Gateway is a heritage structure and is unnecessarily subjected to wear and tear with numerous ferries docking and no safe boarding facilities. Tourists are made to stand in long queues in the hot sun. No drinking water facilities or toilets are available. All of this can be provided in the docking area,” he added.

Official Speak

At the time when TOGA made a written complaint to MPT, its chairperson was Rajiv Jalota, who is not associated with it now. But Jalota had notified Bhabatosh Chand, the then-deputy conservator of MPT, to have a formal meeting with them. “But no further communication was made from MPT, nor did the DC contact us,” said Bharrucha.

Meanwhile, mid-day spoke to Pravin Kumar Singh, the present deputy conservator, who said, “We have not received any complaint as such but if you have anybody from TOGA, please ask them to contact me; because Jalota is not associated with us now and I am not aware about the complaint sent to him.” When asked who keeps a check on whether the guidelines are flouted by ferry operators, Singh said, “We are only facilitating boat services. Everything else is overseen by the Maharashtra Maritime Board. After the accident, we have issued a show-cause notice to the boat operator of Neelkamal.”

“We have now put in place strict guidelines that all ferry operators have to adhere to. We are in the process of installing CCTV cameras to prevent overcrowding. The CCTVs will also help us see if passengers are wearing life jackets. Had all the passengers donned them, the casualties would have been lower,” said Singh.

“We are in the process of making a video that will be displayed on screens installed on ferry boats to educate passengers on steps to take during crises in the middle of the sea,” he added. The Chief Port Trust and Nautical Adviser at MMB, Pravin Khara said, “We are revising guidelines for the safety and security of passengers.”