Elgar Parishad accused alleges harassment by Taloja jail officer

The Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon accused are lodged at Taloja prison. File pic

Sagar Tatyaram Gorkhe, an accused in Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon accused, has written to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, alleging harassment by the Taloja Jail superintendent. He has threatened to go on a hunger strike until death.

“It is with extreme distress that I inform you that since the very beginning the prison administration has treated the Bhima Koregaon case accused with utmost prejudice. As a result, the prison has become a torture camp for my co-accused and me. As you must be aware that it was the maltreatment by the prison administration that led to the custodial death of Father Stan Swami last year,” his letter reads.

Gorakhe alleged that their basic human rights are being trampled over every day in the prison. “It is because the situation has become absolutely unbearable that I must resort to an agonising hunger strike in protest... Even though I am suffering from several illnesses such as back pain, joint pain and skin allergies, I am deliberately denied treatment from the prison medical officials.

