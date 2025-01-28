Airbus aircraft has less seating than the Boeing 777 used in the sector earlier, but offers more comfort, fuel efficiency

The Emirates’ Airbus A350-900 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, on Sunday

An Emirates’ Airbus A350-900 touched down at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai for the first time on Sunday evening. The state-of-the-art aircraft arrived at 5.32 pm and, after a brief turnaround, departed for Dubai at 7.53 PM on the same day.

The Airbus A350-900 replaces the Boeing 777 that previously served this sector, bringing in fuel efficiency, passenger comfort, and operational performance. This particular aircraft was manufactured in Toulouse, France—a hub for Airbus production—and was delivered to Emirates on January 22 this year. Just days later, it embarked on its inaugural commercial flight, operating from Dubai to Mumbai on January 26.

With a seating capacity of 312 passengers, the A350-900 offers a slightly reduced capacity compared to the Boeing 777’s 350 seats. However, the aircraft compensates with cabin design, offering passengers a quieter, more spacious and modern travel experience.

According to a media statement released by Emirates, “The roll-out of Emirates’ A350 aircraft to India features the airline’s latest interiors, industry-first technologies and innovations, reinforcing Emirates’ commitment to customers in India and beyond, and offering exceptional levels of comfort onboard.”

A passenger on board the maiden A350 flight, in a conversation with mid-day, said, “The experience was great overall. The advanced features of the aircraft when compared to the B777 (Boeing) which I have previously flown on, were much better. The aircraft is also more spacious which means more leg room allowing one to relax more, which is very important on long haul flights.”

A350-900 vs B777

The Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 are two of the most popular wide-body aircraft flying today. Airlines around the world rely on these twin-engine jets for long-haul flights. But when it comes to passenger comfort, which aircraft has the advantage?

A Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) analyst, in conversation with mid-day, said, “The number of seats on the aircraft has reduced from 350 to 312, but the efficiency of the aircraft in the sector has increased due to multiple other factors. The Airbus A350-900 has a range of 8,100 nautical miles (9,300 miles) compared to the Boeing 777 having a range of 5,240-8,555 nautical miles (9,700-15,840 miles). The A350-900 is also more fuel efficient due to its lighter weight and composite construction when compared to the B777. The introduction of the A350 on the route will also benefit passengers due to the interior design of the aircraft as the A350 offers a quieter, more spacious, and modern travel experience when compared to the Boeing 777. The First A350 was flown in June 2013 making it equipped with more modern technology when compared to B777 which was first flown in June 1994”

The analyst added, “The A350 has a more advanced cabin pressure system, potentially leading to a more comfortable feeling at high altitudes. The A350 has wider seats and aisles compared to old 777s. This makes a big difference on long flights. The A350 cabin feels fresher with more modern features. It also has an edge when it comes to lavatories, overhead bins, and windows that dim electronically.”

Jan 22

Day Emirates received the new Airbus A350-900