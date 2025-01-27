The Airbus A350-900 replaces the Boeing 777 that previously served this sector, bringing in fuel efficiency, passenger comfort, and operational performance

Emirates’ Airbus A350-900

Emirates Airbus A350-900 debuts in Mumbai, replacing Boeing 777 on Dubai route

Mumbai witnessed Emirates’ Airbus A350-900 touched down at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for the first time on the evening of August 26. The state-of-the-art aircraft arrived at 5:32 PM and, after a brief turnaround, departed for Dubai at 7:53 PM on the same day.

The Airbus A350-900 replaces the Boeing 777 that previously served this sector, bringing in fuel efficiency, passenger comfort, and operational performance. This particular aircraft was manufactured in Toulouse, France, a hub for Airbus production, and was delivered to Emirates on January 22, 2025. Just days later, it embarked on its inaugural commercial flight, operating from Dubai to Mumbai on January 26, 2025.

With a seating capacity of 312 passengers, the A350-900 offers a slightly reduced capacity compared to the Boeing 777’s 350 seats. However, the aircraft compensates with cabin design, offering passengers a quieter, more spacious, and modern travel experience.