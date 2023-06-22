Entire fleet of Mumbai locals to turn into AC Vande Metros, process begins

This means that the entire non-AC fleet of Mumbai local train will now slowly get converted into AC Vande Metro trains

Pic/Satej Shinde

Seven years. In a step ahead for Mumbai’s local trains, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) on Wednesday begun the process for the “procurement of 238 trains of Vande Metro (suburban) under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3 and 3A,” in the next seven years and building new train depots at Vangaon and Bhivpuri for their maintenance. The MUTP projects are jointly funded by the state and the central government to upgrade the city’s rail network with new corridors and trains.

This means that the entire non-AC fleet of Mumbai local train will now slowly get converted into AC Vande Metro trains. Mid-Day had reported in a front-page report last month on how on 19 May 2023, 170 years after the first train run, in a historic shift for Mumbai, the ministry of railways had issued a one-sheet, five-point note to the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the rail upgrade, project planning and implementation body for the city, directing them to upgrade Mumbai local trains into classy Vande Metro (suburban) trains.

As per the document, the MRVC seeks procurement cum lifetime maintenance of Vande Metro (suburban) rakes (2,856 cars in combination of 12/15 cars), including setting up of new maintenance depots and upgradation of existing maintenance facilities with a completion period of the work 84 months (7 years ) for supply of these trains along with setting up of new carsheds at Vangaon and Bhivpuri and 420 months (35 years) for comprehensive annual maintenance of trains and maintenance depot.

As per the conditions, the trains will not be manufactured as regularly done by railway factories but by the technology partners, ensuring Make in India guidelines with stringent maintenance requirements for the next 35 years.

“The decision to procure Vande Metro Suburban rakes reflects the government's long-term vision for suburban rail networks and emphasizes their commitment to providing world-class transportation facilities to commuters. The introduction of these state-of-the-art trains will undoubtedly elevate the suburban travel experience,” Subhash Chand Gupta, CMD MRVC.

Salient Features Air-Conditioned Vande Metro Suburban trains:

1) Automatic door closing system and fully vestibuled coaches.

2) Single class of coaches means no first- or second-class arrangement as in existing Non AC Locals

3) Separate AC Vendor/Luggage compartment at both ends of train.

4) Passenger seating arrangement is same as provided in the existing EMU trains. Modular ergonomically seats with cushion will be provided.

5) Coaches will be earmarked for ladies, passengers with disabilities and senior citizens, etc as per the existing arrangement.

6) Energy efficient LED lights and emergency lights in the coaches

7) Infotainment (news, weather, videos, advertisements, important messages) for passenger with large digital display panels, dynamic route map indication for Enroute stations, destinations, real time clock, door opening side etc. Digital destination boards on both sides of car in addition to front and rear of the train

8) Emergency egress system

9) CCTV surveillance and passenger emergency alarm (talk back) system, GPS based public address system

10) USB ports for mobile/laptop charging in passenger saloon area

Additional train features

1. Performance based technical specification for procurement of new rolling stock

2. Automatic Fire detection and alarm system.

3. Provision of wider inter-Car Gangway for through connectivity of the Rake.

4. Higher regenerative braking will result into energy cost saving

5. Design incorporates modern aesthetic approach with considerations to optimize passenger comfort, safety and security as well as to minimize noise in the saloon area

6. Higher power, speed, acceleration and deceleration as compared to existing rakes.

7. All major equipment shall be mounted underslung or roof, this will result into higher floor area utilization

8. State-of-the-art traction technology for higher energy efficiency

9. Windows and doors shall be designed to allow passengers to have a good vision on the outside, especially on the station information.

10. Ergonomically designed, aesthetically pleasing cushioned seats

11. Backup batteries to supply emergency loads of the train

12. Microprocessor-based fault diagnostics system and Event Recorder

13. Air springs in the secondary Suspension of bogies to improve the riding comfort.

14. Max Operational Speed 130 KMPH

15. Car body of Aluminum Alloy or Stainless Steel with design life of 35 years 16. Automatic Door Closing System with obstacle detection feature

17. Smart Air-conditioning System with compliance of the climatic comfort performance

18. Lateral seating arrangement (3+3) as per the existing pattern.

19. Passenger seating and standing capacity not less than the existing rakes

20. Mobile/laptop charging facility USB/C port

21. CCTV and Emergency Talk Back system in all coaches

22. Cyber Security framework to maintain the integrity of data transmission.