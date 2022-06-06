Every leader wants CM from his party: Supriya Sule on NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's remarks

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2022 02:28 PM IST  |  Nagpur
The NCP, headed by Sharad Pawar, is a key constituent of the Uddhav Thackeray-led ruling dispensation in Maharashtra, which also comprises the Shiv Sena and Congress

Supriya Sule. Pic/Twitter


Days after NCP leader Dhananjay Munde suggested that the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from their party, NCP MP Supriya Sule on Monday said every leader wants a CM from their party and there is "nothing new" about it.

The NCP, headed by Sharad Pawar, is a key constituent of the Uddhav Thackeray-led ruling dispensation in Maharashtra, which also comprises the Shiv Sena and Congress.




When some reporters here asked about Munde's remarks, Sule said every leader, worker or follower of a party wants a CM from their organisation and of the same ideology.


