Every leader wants CM from his party: Supriya Sule on NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's remarks

The NCP, headed by Sharad Pawar, is a key constituent of the Uddhav Thackeray-led ruling dispensation in Maharashtra, which also comprises the Shiv Sena and Congress

Supriya Sule. Pic/Twitter

Days after NCP leader Dhananjay Munde suggested that the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from their party, NCP MP Supriya Sule on Monday said every leader wants a CM from their party and there is "nothing new" about it.

When some reporters here asked about Munde's remarks, Sule said every leader, worker or follower of a party wants a CM from their organisation and of the same ideology.

